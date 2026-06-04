Browns Deliver Injury Update on ‘Breakout’ Sack Leader

No team did more to shake up their defense–in the AFC, at least–this week than the Cleveland Browns, who swapped out star pass-rusher Myles Garrett and brought in 25-year-old ascending star Jared Verse on Monday in what was a shocking trade, even if it had been rumored for a while. We’re all getting used to seeing Garrett in Rams gear, as odd as it is, and simultaneously getting used to seeing Verse in a Browns No. 8 jersey (though that might make Dillon Gabriel, who also wears No. 8, a bit uncomfortable).

But Verse will be just part of what was rated last year as the best defensive line in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Yes, Garrett was the major driver of that ranking, and he no doubt lifted up the performances of his fellow linemen. But there were bright spots all over the front.

As PFF noted, after giving Garrett ample credit: “This season marked the emergence of edge defenders Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire as strong run defenders, a breakout year from Maliek Collins as an interior pass-rushing force and the development of rookie Mason Graham from the unit’s lowest-graded player to its second-highest graded defender in PFF overall grade (73.8).”

Browns’ Returning Sack Leader

Collins was in the midst of an excellent season for the Browns when he suffered a severe quad injury against the 49ers in late November. Still in just 12 games, he had a career-high 6.5 sacks from his defensive tackle spot, making good on a two-year, $20 million contract gamble the Browns took on him before last year. With Garrett gone, Collins is now the Browns’ incumbent sack leader.

He has been a frequent visitor to Browns headquarters in Berea, but has been primarily working out in Houston. There is an expectation that he will be ready for the start of the season, and perhaps even training camp in July.

Browns’ Maliek Collins ‘On Track’ for Return

On Wednesday, coach Todd Monken was asked about the state of Collins’ rehab, and the news was surprisingly positive.

Said Monken: “He’s doing great, as far as I know. You know, being in Houston, being with his family, we get information back from his trainer and workout and we’re anticipating and again, looking forward to see him because he’ll be here for mandatory minicamp. We’ll see where he’s at then, but he’s on track. We’re excited.”

Now, we don’t know for sure whether Collins will actually participate in the Browns’ mandatory minicamp, which starts next week, or if he will just be present. But it is a good sign that he will be ready when the Browns start putting the pads on in late July.

Maliek Collins: ‘I Am Just Grinding’

Collins himself did appear, earlier in the offseason, on “The Set” podcast with Terron Armstead, and described his rehab ahead of his Browns return.

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“I feel good. I been working. My trainer here, Coop, people need to show their love to James Cooper. He’s a hell of a trainer. …” Collins said.

“I am just grinding out. Wake up, I do PT six days a week, at the gym at least four or five times a week, grinding through. I thought there would be a bigger mental block to this process, I don’t know if it is coming later on in this process. I thought—people were like, ‘You got to make sure you protect your mental’ and all this, and I am just like, man, I am just locked in on this process. Things could be worse.”