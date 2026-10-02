Browns Make Mason Graham Announcement After Injury

The Cleveland Browns expect to lose Mason Graham for a few weeks, but the latest update offers some relief after their sack leader’s injury scare Thursday night.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Graham suffered an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain, with initial testing providing reason for optimism.

“Browns DL Mason Graham, a standout who leads the team in sacks, is expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain and ankle sprain, sources say based on the preliminary evaluation,” Rapoport said. “The MRI revealed some good news, with hopes that it’s not a long-term injury.”

The Browns later made their own announcement, saying they’ll evaluate his return on a week-to-week basis.

Graham went down in the first quarter of Cleveland’s 27-24 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He later left the stadium on crutches and wearing a knee brace, a concerning scene after the Browns’ third consecutive victory.

Friday’s report gives Cleveland a more encouraging outlook, although the timetable remains preliminary. Rapoport did not identify a specific return date, leaving the Browns to prepare for a stretch without one of their most productive defenders.

Browns DT Mason Graham Injury Interrupts Breakout Start

Graham had been delivering the kind of production Cleveland envisioned when it selected him fifth overall in the 2025 draft.

The second-year defensive tackle recorded four sacks through the Browns’ first three games, including two against the Carolina Panthers. He registered at least one sack in each of those contests.

That represented a substantial jump from his rookie season, when Graham finished with half a sack. Before Rapoport’s update Friday, Browns coach Todd Monken discussed Graham’s development while awaiting more information about his injury.

“He’s a tremendously talented young player, that you could see early in the season it all coming together,” Monken said.

Monken’s assessment went beyond the sack numbers, highlighting the work that had helped Graham become a more disruptive player. Now, that progress faces an interruption just as Graham was establishing himself as a consistent presence in opposing backfields.

Browns Defensive Line Must Step Up Without Graham

Cleveland’s remaining defensive linemen already provided an encouraging response Thursday. The Browns sacked Aaron Rodgers five times despite Graham’s early departure. Maliek Collins, Mike Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington each contributed a sack, helping Cleveland keep pressure on Pittsburgh’s passing game.

Hall also left with an ankle injury before returning in the third quarter. His sack on third-and-15 pushed the Steelers out of field goal range and forced a punt.

Huntington made the most of his expanded role, recording three quarterback hits and his first full sack of the season. His performance suggests that Cleveland has another option to absorb the workload while Graham recovers. However, it’s likely the team will investigate options to add some depth. The challenge will be sustaining production up front over multiple games.

The Browns improved to 3-1 and have extra time before visiting the New York Jets on October 11. They then host the Baltimore Ravens on October 18 and travel to face the Tennessee Titans on October 25.