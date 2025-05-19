Browns Give Interesting ‘Marching Orders’ to Top Pick

The Cleveland Browns want Mason Graham to get into a little better shape as training camp quickly approaches.

The Browns selected Graham with the No. 5 pick after trading down from No. 2. The deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars netted Cleveland a first-round pick in next year’s draft, but it also meant passing on Travis Hunter — a dynamic, two-way prospect widely regarded as a generational talent.

It puts pressure on Graham to be a difference-maker right away at defensive tackle. But his first headline in a Browns uniform wasn’t for the right reasons. Graham barfed on the field during rookie minicamp, which head coach Kevin Stefanski attributed to eating too many chicken wings before practice.

#Browns DT Mason Graham back working with DL coach Jacques Cesaire after vomiting in an 11 on 11: pic.twitter.com/kKUO7XuUrx — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 10, 2025

“I think he ate too much. I think the cooking in the kitchen was too good,” Stefanski said. “So, a few less wings next time. … He also apologized to the offensive line because they were real close to it and almost standing in it. But he’s fine, he’s got the right mentality.”

Browns Want Mason Graham to Work on ‘Body Composition’

Graham is a typical defensive tackle size, coming in at 6-foot-4 and over 300 pounds. While the Browns have liked what they’ve seen so far in terms of explosiveness and speed, they still want him to get in better shape for the year, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com

“The Browns aren’t overly concerned about Graham’s weight because he moves with plenty of speed, power and explosiveness,” Cabot said. “But they did give him marching orders to work on his body composition over the next few months as he participates in the voluntary offseason program and prepares for training camp.

Graham acknowledged during rookie camp that he has some work to do before he’s NFL-ready. But he feels like he’s on the same page with the Browns.

“My plan was always to get stronger, bigger, faster, stronger,” he said on the first day of rookie camp. “So I feel like the Browns are on the same wavelength with me on that. So we’re all bought in together, want to get bigger, faster, stronger, but there’s no specific weight I need to be at. They just want me to feel best and play the best.”

Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. Progressing Well From Knee Injury

The Browns could have a pair of young, disruptive defensive tackles in Graham and Mike Hall Jr., their second-round pick in 2024. Hall underwent surgery on his knee this offseason and has yet to ramp up his workload. However, per Cabot, he is progressing well.

“Browns second-year defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is progressing well after undergoing knee surgery in January, but isn’t ready to participate in the voluntary offseason program yet,” Cabot said. “The goal is for him to start working again in training camp, and be ready for the season. The Browns are eager for the 1-2 combo of Hall and Graham.”

Hall had a turbulent rookie season, which included a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. But when he got on the field, he made an impact, recording 14 tackles, a sack and six QB hits.

Veterans Maliek Collins and Shelby Harris will also be in the mix at defensive tackle.