Browns Trade Would Swap Myles Garrett for Cowboys Star

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons
The Cleveland Browns have made it known that they don’t plan to trade Myles Garrett. That’s much easier said than done, as Garrett could hold out and skip camp, games, and do whatever he can to make things ugly.

Will he do that? Perhaps not. He’s been nothing but a professional during many rough times with the Browns.

Still, many players hit a point at some stage of their careers, and Garrett seems to be at that with the Browns.

Regarding a trade, any team would love to have him, and it’s uncertain what the Browns would be looking for in return. Picks would be ideal, but if they got a player back who could replace Garrett, it’s possible they look that way.

Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN proposed a deal that would do just that, pitching a trade that would send Garrett to the Dallas Cowboys for Micah Parsons.

“Micah Parsons straight up for Myles Garrett and here’s why,” Tannenbaum said. “Myles Garrett said he’s never going to play in Cleveland ever again. 29 years old, in the prime of a Hall of Fame career. Well, if I’m going to do that, I want to acquire a potential Hall of Famer in Micah Parsons.”

While it wouldn’t make much sense for either side to make this deal, the Browns would replace the future Hall of Famer.

“Yeah, he’ll be more expensive because he’s in the last year of his deal. Myles Garrett is actually pretty reasonable with two years left to go on his deal,” Tannenbaum said. “But if I’m Cleveland and I’m trying to salvage a great pass rusher, and I’m convinced that Myles Garrett won’t play, this is a way to actually hold serve as a pass rush.”

Browns Continue to Quiet Trade Talks

The Cleveland Browns want Garrett around, and until they officially move him, there will be uncertainties about whether they do.

Garrett said he’ll do anything in his power to get traded, but according to Dan Graziano of ESPN, teams that have called on Garrett are being shut down by the Browns instantly.

“Teams that have checked in with the Browns about edge rusher Myles Garrett are still being told there’s no conversation to be had.

“The Browns continue to insist they won’t trade Garrett, and functionally they’d have a really hard time doing so prior to June 1 anyway. A trade would jump his 2025 cap number from its current $19.7 million to a dead-money charge of $36.2 million. Waiting until after June 1 would allow the Browns to spread that charge out over two seasons,” Graziano wrote.

What Could Cleveland Get for Garrett?

If the Dallas Cowboys wanted to move Parsons for Garrett, it’s something the Cleveland Browns would have to at least entertain. Even if they were offered multiple first-round picks, the chances of those players ever becoming what Parsons is would be slim to none.

However, it wouldn’t be a trade the Cowboys should entertain. Parsons is a young star in this league and has an argument to be the best defensive player in the league.

But if the Browns move Garrett for picks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that they could land multiple first-round picks, something Cleveland should entertain at this stage of the rebuild.

“Others around the league are skeptical, though, suggesting the Browns should capitalize on the multiple first-round picks available to them in order to move on. I just get the impression that the Browns are not moving off their stance any time soon,” Fowler wrote.

