Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Called Out for Cheap Shot

Quinshon Judkins delivered one of the biggest hits of Cleveland Browns training camp, but the running back’s shot on teammate Mike Hall Jr. drew immediate criticism.

Hall appeared to take contact near his face while attempting to shed a block during Saturday’s practice, which was not in pads. The defensive tackle slowed and reached toward his facemask before Judkins arrived from the side and drove him to the ground.

The play drew a strong reaction on social media, with some questioning why Judkins finished the block after Hall had pulled up.

“That was cheap. Dude got poked in the eye? That’s why he stopped,” one commenter wrote.

“You don’t do no mess like that man. That’s your brother. Respect his career. Make that (expletive) right in the locker room man. That’s bs,” another added.

A third took a lighter approach, saying, “I don’t like this Buckeye on Buckeye crime!”

Judkins and Hall are both former Ohio State standouts, although they did not overlap in Columbus. Hall reportedly left the field briefly but later returned to team drills.

Tension Growing Between Browns Units

The hit came during an increasingly physical practice despite the Browns not yet being in full pads. Head coach Todd Monken said Cleveland’s first padded session will take place Monday.

A brief skirmish broke out between the offense and defense after a rep, with defensive lineman Sam Kamara and offensive tackle Tytus Howard appearing to spark the confrontation. Several teammates — including Jared Verse and Alex Wright — rushed into the scrum before the two sides were separated.

The frustration may have been building after the defense controlled much of the first week. Cleveland’s defenders intercepted five passes Saturday, including three thrown by Deshaun Watson. The intensity should only increase once the pads come on.

Browns Expect Big Jump From Quinshon Judkins

Judkins is entering training camp with significant expectations after establishing himself as Cleveland’s lead back during his rookie season. The former second-round pick rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries.

Judkins’ season ended in Week 16 when he suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle against the Buffalo Bills. He underwent surgery and spent the offseason working his way back, but he has shown no obvious limitations during the early stages of camp.

Running backs coach Duce Staley believes Judkins is positioned to make a significant jump in his second season.

“He’s been working his (expletive) off to try to get back to what he was,” Staley said. “He’s been doing a great job with his rehab, the trainers have done a great job with him, and he’s been fully committed to getting back.”

Staley also pointed to Judkins’ ability to process information and correct mistakes.

“It starts in the room with his focus and concentration, second to none,” Staley said. “He’s a sponge; he wants to learn more, he wants to get more.”

Judkins is expected to handle the bulk of the rushing workload, with Dylan Sampson providing a change of pace.