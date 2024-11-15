Browns Lose Promising Rookie for Extended Stretch After Practice Injury

The Cleveland Browns will be without standout rookie defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. for an extended period of time due to a knee injury.

Hall injured his knee during Thursday’s practice and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

“He’s likely out for some time,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday, November 15.

The Browns have not ruled out the possibility of Hall landing on injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least the next four games. Hall missed the first five games of the season stemming from a domestic violence arrest.

Hall has recorded four tackles, including two solo, and a quarterback hit this season over four games. He’s posted a decent grade of 62.6 on Pro Football Focus, with a slighly higher mark (67.7) as a run defender. He’s played 42% of the defensive snaps in the games he’s been active for this season.

Browns DL Depth is Thin Following Michael Hall Injury

It’s a rough development for the Browns, who were relying on Hall to be a key part of the rotation both at defensive tackle and possibly at defensive end following the trade of Za’Darius Smith. Sam Kamara is someone else who could be inserted into the pass-rush rotation.

“(Hall’s) got enough athletic ability and some speed and some power,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said of Hall earlier in the week. “So, I think both of those guys can be some change up players for us. It’ll affect our rotation a little bit, but Myles (Garrett) generally plays the bulk of our snaps and then we can spell him when we need to and get a good rotation at the other side.

“We’ll miss a lot about Z is he was a productive player but just he brought a lot of energy to us, good personality, good leader for us. So, we don’t just have to step up on the field but also off the field to fill that void a little bit.”

In addition to trading Smith to the Detroit Lions, the Browns also released defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. He went on to sign with the Buffalo Bills. With Hall now out of the picture, the Browns may search for additional help at the position.

Myles Garrett Feeling Healthier Following Bye Week

The good news for the Browns is that superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett is starting to feel better. He’s been dealing with foot injuries this season but said he’s gone from a “6 to and 8” regarding how he’s feeling.

“Over the hill for the most part and can start to play some good football,” Garrett said.

While the Browns have struggled, Garrett has continued to shine. He has seven sacks this season, including three during the team’s last outing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and has continued to be one of the most impactful pass-rushers in the game. With Smith gone, he’ll likely see a little more attention and will need Ogbo Okoronkwo and Isaiah McGuire to step up as capable threats.