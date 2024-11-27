Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Responds to ‘Crazy’ Talk on Future

Mike McCarthy is coaching out his final year under contract with the Dallas Cowboys but there’s still a chance he sticks around despite the team’s struggles this season.

McCarthy’s future has been a topic of discussion since the offseason, with some labeling him a “lame duck” head coach before the season because of his contract situation. This season has played out miserably for the Cowboys, failing to put together wins and losing quarterback Dak Prescott to injury. However, there’s still a possibility that McCarthy will return as the skipper in Dallas.

“That’s not crazy. And listen, Mike McCarthy is one outstanding coach… this is a Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there, done that. He’s got great ideas,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. “So, bottom line is, in no place, in my body language or anything else, have you seen indications about what we’re going to be doing relative to this staff at the end of this year. And we shouldn’t. We got a lot of football left… six football games, that’s a lifetime.”

McCarthy responded to Jones’ comments on his future on Tuesday while speaking to the media.

“Why are you laughing?” McCarthy asked reporters with a smile. “Crazy? I mean… I really haven’t talked about it all year, so I’m definitely not going to start on a short week and an important division game. But I’m not going to throw away positive vibes either, so keep ’em coming. That’s all good. But, yeah, that’s not something I’m really focused on.”

Cowboys Still Playing Hard for Mike McCarthy

Some teams unravel when the coach struggles, and players lose faith in the team’s direction, resulting in a visibly lackluster performance. That hasn’t been the case with the Cowboys. Despite some tough losses, Sunday’s thrilling win against the Washington Commanders proved that this team is still fighting, even with slim playoff hopes.

“I’m not done yet. I don’t plan on tanking. If the higher-ups are looking for a draft pick, I hope that’s ruined, because we got a lot of football left to play,” Parsons said. “As long as I’m a part of this team, we’re always going to fight.”

As Parsons notes, there’s been some talk about tanking for one of the top draft prospects, like Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. However, the Cowboys are all on the same page for how the rest of the season should play out.

“Love it. Just absolutely love it,” Jones said of Parsons’ statement on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “I just think the game is too important. The win is too important. … A win is a very satisfying thing under any circumstance. It helps you build. There’s a lot of ambiguity with those draft picks.”

Cowboys Will Likely Face New Giants QB on Thansgiving

The New York Giants have been dealing with their own — self-made — quarterback conundrum. The Cowboys’ NFC East rival demoted and later released Daniel Jones and started Tommy DeVito last week during a 30-7 loss.

However, according to ESPN, DeVito is a long shot to play against the Cowboys and did not travel with the team on Wednesday. That means Drew Lock will likely start for the 2-9 squad.

After being a double-digit underdog for Week 12, the Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Giants, per ESPN BET.