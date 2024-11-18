Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Sends Message on Mike Vrabel Amid Rumors

Kevin Stefanski’s seat is getting hotter with the Cleveland Browns stumbling to a 2-8 start. With Mike Vrabel taking on a growing role within the organization, speculation is mounting that a coaching change could be looming.

The Browns brought in Vrabel this offseason as a coaching and personnel consultant after he failed to land a head coaching gig. It was a surprising hiring, but Cleveland now has one of the most highly sought-after head coach candidates in-house.

Vrabel was not expected to have a role on game day but has been on the sideline during home games. The three-time Super Bowl champion and former All-Pro linebacker appeared on Sunday on the sideline for his first road game — a 35-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Stefanski praised Vrabel as a resource and said Vrabel’s role will continue with the Browns.

“Vrabes is involved in a lot of what we do,” Stefanski said Monday. “He’s out there on home games. He was able to come to this one. He’s listening in on the conversations with us. He’s a great resource for me on gameday and Monday through Friday. So he’ll continue to do that.”

Mike Vrabel Getting ‘Hype’ as Head Coach Candidate

There have been rumors that the Browns could replace Stefanski with Vrabel, but insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that is unfounded.

“There’s no indication from the organization whatsoever that that’s in their thinking,” Cabot said on Monday. “Stefanski said Vrabel has been an excellent resource for both him and GM Andrew Berry since being hired as a coaching and personnel consultant in March, and he’ll likely have a role with the team until he gets another job, which could be this offseason.”

Vrabel is expected to be sought after during the next coach hiring cycle. He notched a 54-45 record with the Tennesee Titans over six seasons, making the AFC Championship in 2019. Dianna Russini of The Athletic said Vrabel’s history as a “culture-builder” will make him a hot name.

“For now, the former player-turned-coach getting the most hype around the league is former Titans head coach and current Browns consultant Mike Vrabel,” Russini reported on November 16. “As owners look around at the league’s successful head coaches, the culture-builders stand out (think Dan Campbell, Mike Tomlin and Raheem Morris). Vrabel fits into that category, a former player who can unite a locker room while holding his players accountable. Vrabel was a finalist for the Chargers and Falcons jobs last year. He wants to coach in 2025 and I expect him to have his pick of available jobs.”

Browns Front Office Backed Kevin Stefanski During Bye Week

The Browns’ season has been wildly disappointing. While some have pointed the finger at Stefanski, he’s been forced into a tough situation, mostly because the team is trying to make things work with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland traded three first-round picks for Watson in 2022 and signed him to a $230 million fully guaranteed deal. It’s turned into one of the biggest blunders in NFL history.

Watson’s performance on the field has been underwhelming, compounded by his inability to stay healthy. As Cleveland’s starting quarterback, he holds a 9-10 record, with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Watson is out for the rest of this season with an Achilles injury.

During the bye week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry backed Stefanski, a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year.

“I would say to Kevin specifically, look, I think there are 13 coaches in the history of the sport to win a Coach of the Year award multiple times, 10 of them went to a Super Bowl or an NFL championship, six of them won one and seven are in the Hall of Fame and he’s the second fastest to do it,” Berry said. “Kevin’s an outstanding coach and he’s absolutely part of the solution with everything.”

If Kevin Stefanski were let go by the Browns, he’d undoubtedly land a new gig quickly. However, his immediate focus is leading his team to a strong performance on a short week against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Thursday. Another disappointing blowout to a division rival could be a setback too significant for Stefanski to overcome.