Browns Could Be Missing 2 Key Starters for Home Opener

The Cleveland Browns could be short two starters in their secondary when they return home Sunday to face one of the NFL’s hottest passing attacks.

Cleveland listed cornerback Tyson Campbell and safety Grant Delpit as questionable for its Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, leaving two significant questions for a defense coming off a strong finish against Tampa Bay.

Campbell was limited throughout the practice week with ankle and hip injuries, with a knee injury added to his listing Friday. Delpit also practiced on a limited basis all three days because of a shoulder injury, according to the Browns’ final injury update.

Head coach Todd Monken remained hopeful Friday that both would be available.

“They went through practice today and we’ll see where they’re at,” Monken said.

Campbell’s situation bears watching after he battled through injuries against the Buccaneers. He was in and out of the lineup.

Monken said Monday that Campbell was dealing with multiple issues, noting that “he fought all game to continue to play.”

Losing either starter would be concerning. Losing both would leave Cleveland shorthanded against a Panthers offense averaging a league-leading 312.5 passing yards per game. Bryce Young has thrown six touchdown passes through two weeks, tying him for the NFL lead/

Austin Barber Gives Browns a Silver Lining With Teven Jenkins Out

Guard Teven Jenkins was the only player ruled out with a back injury after missing practice all week. He will miss his third consecutive game.

His absence has created an opening for rookie Austin Barber, who has made the most of his early opportunity at right guard. Barber earned an 82.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in the season opener against Jacksonville, the highest among rookie offensive linemen that week. He also was Cleveland’s highest-graded offensive player, allowing one pressure without surrendering a sack or committing a penalty.

He followed that with another encouraging performance against Tampa Bay. Barber and fellow rookie Spencer Fano allowed no pressures in the victory, according to Next Gen Stats.

“Austin did great,” Monken said after the opener. “Austin has been progressively getting better every week.”

Monken had already credited Barber with earning the starting job moving forward after Week 1. Jenkins’ continued absence gives the rookie another chance to strengthen his hold on the position.

Deshaun Watson Faces Uncertain Reception in Browns Home Debut

Jenkins, Campbell and Delpit were the only Browns given game designations Friday. Beyond those availability concerns, much of Sunday’s attention will center on Deshaun Watson’s first home start of the regular season.

Watson arrives with some momentum after completing 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 23-19 victory over Tampa Bay. Both touchdown passes came in the second half as the Browns rallied to improve to 1-1.

Whether that performance changes his reception at Huntington Bank Field remains uncertain. Watson was booed during the Aug. 22 preseason game against Buffalo and afterward described the treatment as “disrespectful” and “personal.” His strained relationship with the home crowd also includes the reaction to his October 2024 Achilles injury, when some fans cheered as he went down.

Asked Wednesday whether beating Tampa Bay would bring more support, Watson said he did not know. He nevertheless told reporters he was “ready for support, ready to feel their energy.”

Sunday gives Watson a chance to build on his best performance of the young season — and Cleveland fans their first opportunity to respond to it in person.