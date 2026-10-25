Todd Monken Puts Deshaun Watson on the Spot After Browns Win

Deshaun Watson delivered another late win for the Cleveland Browns, and Todd Monken immediately put his quarterback on the spot in the locker room.

Monken awarded Watson a game ball after Cleveland’s 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The veteran quarterback led another winning drive, this time after throwing for more than 300 yards for the first time with the Browns.

Watson used his turn in front of the locker room to spread the credit.

“It’s all three phases. We’re one big family. We got each other’s back. Regardless of what’s going on, good or bad, we love each other and have respect for one another. Let’s keep going,” Watson said.

Monken then interjected with a playful question: “Party at Deshaun’s?”

Deshaun Watson’s Team Party Drew Todd Monken’s Approval

Watson had opened his home to teammates this week after Cleveland’s 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Food trucks, cards, pool and table tennis were part of the gathering, which followed a locker room invitation after Watson received a game ball.

Monken initially thought Watson was joking about hosting. When reporters brought up the gathering Wednesday, the coach welcomed the idea.

“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s cool that our guys enjoy spending time together,” Monken said.

Monken acknowledged that winning makes those nights more enjoyable. But he also pointed to the work players had put in together, saying stronger relationships can make teammates more determined not to let one another down.

“The more you spend time with someone, the more you embrace them, the more you connect, the more you grow closer to loving that person, the harder it is to let them down,” Monken said. “And I think that’s a big part of it.”

Deshaun Watson Delivers His Best Passing Day With Browns

Sunday gave Watson and his teammates plenty to celebrate. He completed 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards with an interception and added a 9-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Monken said the interception wasn’t Watson’s fault, blaming rookie receiver Denzel Boston.

“The turnover on the slant where Denzel got shut off — he’s got to cross face and quarterback has got to be able to trust that,” Monken said. “(Deshaun) has something in him to make plays when it counts. We’re trying to flat line our play earlier in the game to be more consistent.”

Cleveland piled up a season-high 491 yards, including 183 on the ground. Quinshon Judkins rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie receiver KC Concepcion caught eight passes for 129 yards. Harold Fannin Jr. added six receptions for 91 yards.

The Browns still had to recover from another rough start. Tennessee jumped ahead 14-0, with a Watson interception helping set up the Titans’ second touchdown. Cleveland answered with 17 consecutive points before halftime.

Watson’s touchdown run put the Browns ahead 24-17 with 4:34 remaining, but Tony Pollard’s third rushing touchdown tied it with 58 seconds left.

That left Watson enough time to deliver again. His 36-yard completion to Fannin set up Andre Szmyt’s 32-yard field goal as time expired.