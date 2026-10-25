Deshaun Watson’s Wife Sounds Off After Browns Down Titans

Deshaun Watson’s big day against the Tennessee Titans brought an emphatic response from his wife, Jilly Anais Watson.

The Cleveland Browns improved to 5-2 with a 27-24 victory Sunday, and Anais wasted little time celebrating the quarterback’s latest win.

“That boy 4 a bad MF! Another Sunday WIN baby. 4’s up,” she wrote on social media.

She later posted a photo wearing Watson’s No. 4 Clemson jersey, adding another message for her husband.

“A little obsessed with 4.”

The posts continued a familiar theme for Anais, who has marked Cleveland’s victories throughout the season. This time, Watson gave her more than another late escape to celebrate. He topped 300 passing yards for the first time in a Browns uniform.

Watson and Anais married in Miami in July 2025, six years after they began dating. Their wedding came during a year in which Watson was sidelined by Achilles injuries, leaving his football future uncertain.

Deshaun Watson Delivers in Browns Win

Watson completed 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards and an interception, adding a rushing touchdown. It was his most productive passing performance of the season, though the Browns again needed him to deliver on their final possession.

Cleveland fell behind 14-0, with Watson’s early interception helping Tennessee build its lead. The Browns recovered to take a 17-14 advantage into halftime behind two Quinshon Judkins touchdown runs.

Rookie receiver KC Concepcion finished with eight catches for 129 yards, while Judkins ran for 96 yards and two scores. The Browns also produced a season-high 183 rushing yards, giving Watson more help on an afternoon when the offense moved the ball consistently.

Watson’s 9-yard touchdown run put Cleveland ahead 24-17 with 4:34 remaining. Tony Pollard answered with his third rushing touchdown, tying the game with 58 seconds left.

That was enough time for Watson. His 36-yard completion to Harold Fannin Jr. set up Andre Szmyt’s winning 32-yard field goal as time expired. The finish gave Watson his fifth game-winning drive of the season — the most by a Browns’ quarterback in a single season this century.

Jilly Anais Has Backed Watson Through Browns’ Ups and Downs

Anais’ latest posts followed another celebration a week earlier, when she shared a photo kissing Watson after Cleveland’s 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

“Busy kissing the winner,” she wrote.

After the Browns beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, her message was similarly brief: “Another Sunday, same winner.”

She also helped Watson host his Browns teammates at their home after the Ravens victory, putting together a gathering on short notice.

“Loved bringing this all together with my husband, even if he did give me less than 24 hours to pull it off,” she wrote.

Watson has credited Anais with helping him through the difficult stretches, too. After a rough preseason appearance against Buffalo in August, he described the role she plays in his support system.

“I lean on my mom, and ultimately, I lean on my wife. That’s my biggest person of peace that I have,” Watson said.

The Browns head to Pittsburgh next for a November 1 matchup with the Steelers, giving Watson another opportunity to build on Cleveland’s strong start.