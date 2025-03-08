Browns Star Myles Garrett Gets Bad News on Trade Demand

The recent flood of talented pass-rushers hitting the market might make it harder for Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett to get the trade he desires.

Garrett requested a trade from the Browns in February and has made his feelings very public on the situation.

“It’s not a decision I take lightly,” Garrett said on the Rich Eisen Show. “It took time and lots of conversation, but just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups … I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future. I feel like the window for us as athletes is only so broad and only continues to close as years go by with anything being able to happen on that field from day to day. I want to be able to go out there and compete at the highest levels, day in and day out, and play for championships, like I said.”

Garrett has made it clear he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make the move happen. However, the high asking price, coupled with the availability of more affordable alternatives, could shrink his market. Sack leader Trey Hendrickson has been permitted to seek a trade. The Bengals star had 17.5 sacks last season. The Tennessee Titans also released Harold Landry, who has 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

“With a handful of premier edge rushers hitting the market this week and next, there might not be a vast number of teams willing to give up at least two first-round picks and more than $35 million a year for Garrett,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said.

Myles Garrett Due Massive Extension

If a team does trade for Garrett, they’ll likely look to lock him in with a lucrative new deal. Garrett’s current contract runs through the 2026 season.

Garrett is a former Defensive Player of the Year and the Browns’ franchise leader in sacks (102.5). He’s coming off another impactful year where he collected 14 sacks — second most in the NFL. His next contract is expected to make him among the highest-paid defenders in the league.

Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby recently reset the bar for non-quarterbacks. He signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with $91.5 million guaranteed. Crosby’s $35.5 million average annual value is the most in the league.

Browns Unwilling to Trade Myles Garrett

Garrett’s other issue is that the Browns have shown no signs of giving in to his trade demand. Cleveland has the leverage, with Garrett under contract for two more seasons. Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been adamant that Garrett is part of their plans for the future.

“He’s a huge part of our organization. Really good person,” Berry said at the NFL Combine in February. “He’s an awesome player. Understand the trade request and everything, but our stance really has not changed. We can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles as a part of the organization is best for the Browns.”

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam recently turned down a meeting with Garrett, suggesting he talk instead with Berry. It was a show of solidarity by the Browns’ brass.

Next up for the Browns is the NFL Draft in April. Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick.