Reason Browns Declined Meeting With Myles Garrett Revealed

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam shut down a meeting request from disgruntled defensive end Myles Garrett following his trade request.

Garrett has made his intention of forcing a trade out of Cleveland very public. He’s also said that he will go to any length to make it happen.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said in February. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

Garrett has said he’s spoken with the front office and coaches. He doesn’t feel aligned on the team’s future. Garrett’s trade request came from a desire to compete for a Super Bowl.

NFL Network first reported that Haslam declined Garrett’s request to meet. Haslam directed Garrett to general manager Andrew Berry, who has been adamant that he won’t move the All-Pro pass-rusher. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com added more context to the situation, saying it wasn’t a slight but more of a show of unity for the Browns.

“Haslam redirecting Garrett to Berry, with whom Garrett spoke after the season in his exit meetings, is not an indication that the Browns have soured on Garrett or are harboring animosity,” Cabot said. “It’s a show of solidarity by an organization that has a plan for getting back to winning this season, one that includes re-signing their star defender to a blockbuster extension that would make him one of the highest paid defenders in the NFL.”

Myles Garrett Not Open to Extension With Browns

Garrett has earned the right to be one of the highest-paid defenders in the league. He’s racked up sacks, and even when he’s not getting to the quarterback, he is one of the most impactful defenders in the league.

The Browns appear more than happy to hand Garrett a lucrative long-term deal. However, Garrett’s request to be moved isn’t about money. It’s about winning.

“Normally, Browns GM Andrew Berry meets with agents at the NFL Combine about such matters, but Garrett and his camp, led by agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, have apparently slammed the door shut on negotiations,” Cabot said. “Garrett, who’s requested a trade from the Browns so he can go elsewhere to win a Super Bowl, has adamantly stated it’s not about the money, and means business.”

Browns Can Win Over Myles Garrett With Moves

Free agency is just around the corner and the Browns have gained some flexibility by restructuring the contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Garrett wants to win and could potentially be lured into a return if Cleveland makes a significant splash in free agency.

The Browns also hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Depending on how free agency shakes out, they’ll consider one of the top passers in the draft, like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Cleveland is expected to bring in a veteran passer to pair with a promising rookie.

The Browns could also add another top prospect. That includes Heisman-winning two-way star Travis Hunter or Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter, who could partner with Garrett. The Tennessee Titans — another QB-needy team — hold the top pick.