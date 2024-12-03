Myles Garrett Delivers Blunt Message on Browns’ Mission After Loss to Broncos

Myles Garrett is setting his sights on a new goal after the Cleveland Browns‘ already slim playoff hopes took a hit following a 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday.

The Browns played well in the loss, making plays on both sides of the ball. But ultimately, the Browns could not keep pace with the Broncos in the prime-time affair, with a pair of pick-sixes from Jameis Winston propelling Denver to victory.

Prior to the game, Garrett had expressed his playoff desire.

“We have a job to do, and the door is still open, even if it’s a glimmer, even if it’s just cracked,” Garrett said. “We have a way to get into the playoffs if we look at these next six games as playoff games. So, I’m going to give my very best shot and be the best I can be.”

The Browns aren’t mathematically eliminated, but at 3-9, they’d need a miracle — even Garrett can admit that. However, he has a new source of motivation.

“We’ve got to start going out there and start spoiling people’s dreams and start making people feel how we feel right now,” Garrett said. “So, the mission doesn’t change.”

Garrett also has some personal motivation. He has 10 sacks this season, just 1.5 off NFL leader Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals. Garrett will look to pile up more as he looks to repeat as Defensive Player of the Year, although Steelers T.J. Watt is the current favorite.

Browns QB Jameis Winston Takes Blame for Loss

The Browns piled up 552 yards of offense in the loss, most of that coming from Winston. He notched four touchdowns, completing 34 of 58 passes for 497 yards, setting the Browns’ single-game franchise record. However, his three turnovers proved costly, which he didn’t hide from after the game.

“Yes, I did (apologize),” he said afterward. “It was my fault. There’s evidence. Two touchdowns. Two touchdowns by the defense. Pick sixes. Yeah. I’ve been here before. I’ve got to play better, and I am.

“It’s tough for any team to win when you have two defensive touchdowns that the quarterback gave them. Defense played good, offense played well. I didn’t do a great job.”

Winston’s go-to target has been Jerry Jeudy, who returned to Denver with something to prove on Monday. Jeudy delivered a career-best performance, hauling in nine receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get this win for him, but I’m happy that he had a career day,” Winston said. “I’m happy that he did amazing. He’s an amazing receiver.”

Browns Expected to Stick With Jameis Winston

Winston brings significant upside to the Browns’ offense with his playmaking ability and willingness to take risks. Before he stepped into the lineup, the Browns struggled to score, failing to break the 20-point mark, while Deshaun Watson didn’t surpass 200 passing yards.

However, Winston understands the importance of minimizing turnovers and has committed to making smarter decisions on the field.

“Yeah, man, this was a tough one, man, in front that the whole world, in front of the whole world,” Winston said. “I messed it up for us in front of the whole wide world. But I’m going to continue to get better. We’re going to put this one behind us and, Lord willing, go to Pittsburgh and finish strong. Finish. It’s about finishing. It’s about showing up when you need to show up most. That’s what great players do. I believe I’m a great player, and I have to continue to exemplify that consistently over and over, play after play.”

The Browns and Steelers are set to clash again, just weeks after their heated, snow-filled Week 12 showdown, which Cleveland won 24-19. According to ESPN BET, Cleveland heads to Acrisure Stadium as a six-point underdog.