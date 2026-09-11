Ex-Browns Star Myles Garrett Gets Roasted During Rams Debut

Myles Garrett’s first impression with the Los Angeles Rams fell well short of the hype, and critics wasted little time unloading on the former Cleveland Browns star.

Garrett struggled to make his presence felt against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, as the Rams fell 27-7. For a player acquired to help push Los Angeles toward a championship, it was an underwhelming introduction.

Some viewers took aim at Garrett’s conditioning and lack of impact.

“Myles Garrett you bum. Niners marching up and down. All those gym clips and bag tackling for the gram. You look too big and slow and gassed dawg,” one commenter wrote.

Others questioned the recognition Garrett received before the season.

“How is Myles Garrett the #1 NFL Player of 2026 is mesmerizing,” another added, referring to Garrett’s No. 1 ranking on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026.

“It’s the 4th quarter and Puka Nacua has more tackles for the Rams than Myles Garrett,” another commenter wrote.

One reaction dragged Garrett’s former team into the discussion.

“Myles Garrett brought that losing culture with him from Cleveland over to LA smh.”

Garrett’s production in Cleveland was hardly the reason for the Browns’ struggles. He left as the franchise’s career sacks leader after setting the NFL single-season record with 23 in 2025. But that resume also raised expectations for what he would deliver immediately in Los Angeles.

Myles Garrett Entered Rams Debut After Interrupted Camp

Garrett rotated in and out against San Francisco and was not on the field for every key situation. His availability became another point of scrutiny as the Rams struggled to slow the 49ers.

The uneven debut followed an interrupted summer. Garrett missed a considerable portion of the Rams’ offseason work while dealing with a knee issue complicated by recurring swelling.

Los Angeles confirmed Garrett would play against San Francisco, but getting him into the lineup was only the first step. The Rams were counting on the disruptive presence that made him a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Cleveland.

Garrett is also facing a different kind of pressure with the Rams. Cleveland often needed him to keep an overmatched team competitive. Los Angeles surrendered a substantial package for him with the expectation that he could help turn a contender into a champion.

One game will not settle whether the Rams made the right investment. It did give Garrett plenty to answer with his next performance.

Browns Got Jared Verse and Draft Capital in Garrett Trade

Cleveland’s return gives Browns fans more to evaluate than Garrett’s performance alone. The Browns traded Garrett in June for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round selection.

The package gave Cleveland an established young pass rusher and additional resources to build around its young core. Verse was central to Cleveland’s willingness to make the deal.

“Jared’s passion and relentless style of play will be embraced by our fans,” Andrew Berry said in the team’s trade announcement.

Verse arrived with a strong resume of his own. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first two seasons, totaling 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss.

He also figures prominently in Cleveland’s long-term plans. Verse will become eligible for an extension after his third NFL season, giving the Browns an opportunity to secure a player they acquired to anchor their defensive front.