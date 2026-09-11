Myles Garrett’s ‘Pain in Lower Leg’ Revealed Minutes Before Rams-49ers Opener

Los Angeles Rams spent the summer carefully managing Myles Garrett’s knee so their blockbuster acquisition could be ready for the season opener.

Hours before his debut, however, a new report reminded everyone that the issue hasn’t completely disappeared.

Rams Up Podcast relayed during Thursday’s pregame window that Netflix NFL insider Tom Pelissero said Garrett “still has pain in his lower leg.” Garrett remains set to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, but the update stokes the flames around an injury the Rams have monitored for weeks.

Los Angeles paid a massive price to land Garrett in June, sending Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-rounder and a 2029 third-rounder to the Cleveland Browns. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is also playing on the four-year, $160 million extension he signed in 2025.

The Rams expect Garrett to anchor a championship-level defense for a full season. Any lingering pain, even with him cleared for Week 1, will be worth watching as the schedule begins to stack up.

Garrett Still Dealing With Pain Despite Green Light

There was little indication on the final injury report that Garrett’s availability remained in question.

The Rams’ final injury report listed Garrett as a full participant in their final estimate and gave him no game designation. Sean McVay had already said Garrett would be “ready to go” against San Francisco and praised the way the veteran looked after returning to practice.

“He’s looked great,” McVay said Tuesday, adding that the team had been smart with Garrett during his ramp-up.

Garrett returned to on-field drills Sept. 6 after spending weeks nursing the knee issue. The Los Angeles Times reported that he took part in stretching and individual work during the open portion of that practice, marking his first visible practice work in weeks.

The pregame report doesn’t change Garrett’s Week 1 status. It does, however, make his workload and effectiveness a storyline against a 49ers offense led by Brock Purdy, especially after a summer in which the Rams repeatedly emphasized caution.

Los Angeles will already be without Aaron Donald, who didn’t travel to Australia and was ruled out as the Rams continue easing him back after his return from retirement.

That leaves Garrett to anchor the pass rush for the opener, with Byron Young among the players expected to help apply pressure off the edge.

Rams Have Been Managing Garrett’s Knee for a Month

Garrett’s knee became a talking point in August when swelling kept him out of a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.

McVay said on Aug. 11 that Garrett was feeling “about 85%” and emphasized that the Rams were choosing caution over pushing him through summer work. The coach said at the time that the goal was to have Garrett peak for the opener in Australia.

The Rams have every reason to think long term. Garrett is coming off a historic 2025 season in which he set the NFL single-season record with 23 sacks, earning his second Defensive Player of the Year award. He has also produced double-digit sacks in eight consecutive seasons.

His production came despite extraordinary attention from opposing offenses. According to NFL Research, Garrett was chipped on a league-high 139 pass-rush snaps last season, another measure of how dramatically he can affect an offense even when he doesn’t reach the quarterback.

Los Angeles acquired him to be a game-wrecking presence throughout a Super Bowl push, rather than simply to get him onto the field in September. The team’s handling of his knee throughout camp reflected that priority.

Garrett being active against San Francisco is still a positive for the Rams. But the report that pain lingers in his lower leg makes his performance — and how the Rams manage him after Week 1 — something to follow closely.