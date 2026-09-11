Myles Garrett Admits Harsh Reality After Browns Exit

Myles Garrett gave the Cleveland Browns a little more reason to feel good about letting him go.

The former face of Cleveland’s defense delivered a blunt assessment after the Los Angeles Rams’ 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne. Garrett finished without a tackle in his Rams debut, then acknowledged that his troublesome knee still was affecting him.

“This was the worst version of myself that I’ve put out there. And I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to find a way to recover and get back to the player I know I can be and I’ve shown that I’ve been before,” Garrett said.

For Cleveland, those words put a different light on a trade that sent its best player out the door. The Browns surrendered a future Hall of Fame pass rusher, but they also brought back Jared Verse and valuable draft capital before Garrett’s difficult start in Los Angeles.

One game will not decide a “winner” of the blockbuster trade. Still, the opener offered an early reminder of why taking that return could prove to be the right call.

Myles Garrett’s Health Becomes a Concern for Rams

Garrett’s debut followed a disrupted training camp, with physical issues limiting his preparation. His acknowledgment after the loss made clear that getting back on the field did not mean he was back to full strength.

That is a troubling combination for a team counting on him to make the difference in a championship push. Los Angeles paid for a player who could wreck an opponent’s game plan and was coming off a record-setting 23-sack season. Its opener instead ended with Garrett discussing how to get himself right.

Garrett’s struggles went beyond being held without a sack. He failed to record a quarterback pressure for the first time since 2018.

There is no reason to assume Garrett cannot rebound. But the Rams need him healthy enough to consistently influence games, especially against an NFC West opponent they could see again with considerably more at stake.

Browns Secured More Than Draft Picks for Myles Garrett

The Browns received Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a conditional 2029 third-round pick in the trade. Verse is just 25 and has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons.

It gives Cleveland an established young defender to build around while adding opportunities to improve the rest of the roster. And so far, Verse has been fully bought in, making an impact with his demeanor.

“My main focus is the Browns fans and the Browns organization. Respect is a thing that you can’t just get. No one just hands you respect. You have to earn that every week,” Verse said on Thursday ahead of the team’s opener.

The Rams’ rough start gives Browns fans another reason to watch closely because Cleveland owns Los Angeles’ next first-round pick. One lopsided loss won’t erase the Rams’ status as contenders, but any prolonged slide would make that pick much more valuable for the Browns.