Browns Trade Pitch Would Land Haul From Lions for Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns face a difficult task with Myles Garrett requesting a trade. The All-World superstar is one of the best players in Browns history and would be missed by players, fans, and the front office.

However, Garrett wants out, and he’s made it known that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to leave. If the Browns trade him, they need a massive haul, and a proposed trade from Colton Pouncy of The Athletic would see them get just that from the Detroit Lions.

Browns get: 2025 first-round pick (No. 28) and third-round pick, 2026 first-round pick and QB Hendon Hooker

Lions get: Garrett and 2026 fourth-round pick

“Adding a veteran like Garrett might come at the expense of taking care of their own. That alone could prevent them from even discussing this.

“However, Garrett is on the short list of players one could make an exception for and justify it. He’s a Hall of Fame talent, still in his prime, looking to win. The get-in price is probably two firsts, considering the bidding war that could unfold. In this scenario, the Lions would part ways with their next two first-rounders, their 2025 third-round comp pick and Hooker for Garrett and a 2026 fourth,” Pouncy wrote.

Why Garrett Wants Out

Garrett’s reasoning for wanting out of the Cleveland Browns organization is simple.

He’s expressed that he wants to win, and while the Defensive Player of the Year Award winner has been with the organization for his entire NFL career, losing gets tiring.

“I just felt after taking some time from the season,” Garrett said, according to Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com, “using that little time to decompress, have some time to talk to my family, consult with them, work through some feelings and emotions, and also speaking with management at the Browns, I just felt like at this current time, I don’t feel like our future is aligned with winning right now and that’s what I’m looking forward to do at this state of my career.”

In his defense, winning would help his legacy, and for a player that could go down as one of the best defensive players in NFL history, the Browns can’t offer him that right now.

Denzel Ward Speaks Out About Garrett’s Trade Request

Leaving the Cleveland Browns won’t only impact fans and the front office. The players will be impacted by this more than anyone.

Whether that’s due to what Garrett does on the field or what he brings to the locker room, Denzel Ward spoke highly of him but understands where he’s coming from.

“[Garrett’s request] has a huge impact, honestly,” Ward told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I want to play with Myles Garrett. He’s a Hall of Fame player. I came in the league, [and] he was on the team and that’s my guy. So, I’ve been talking to him, and I know he said he wants out, but you’ve just got to hear where he’s coming from. He wants to win, so we’ll see what the near future holds.”