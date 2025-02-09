Our Trade Bid Nets Packers $100 Million CB to Replace Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers have a handful of issues in the secondary, though the biggest has been the unavailability of star cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro selection, but he has appeared in just seven games in each of the past two seasons. That’s not exactly the type of return the Packers hoped for when they inked the cornerback to a four-year, $84 million contract extension back in 2022.

CBS Sports on January 23 dubbed a “divorce” between Alexander and the Packers “inevitable.” Green Bay could accomplish that goal either by trade or by cutting the cornerback, saving themselves north of $6 million against the salary cap in the process.

However, we aren’t concerned precisely with how the Packers move on from Alexander or what they might be able to get in return. Instead, we’re here to examine a second trade Green Bay should make to replace Alexander on what has the potential to be a Super Bowl-caliber defense in 2025.

The best possible answer in this regard is cornerback Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns.

Ben Solak of ESPN floated the idea that the Browns might flip Ward, noting the Packers and rival Minnesota Vikings as top suitors. While Solak’s suggestion mentioned a first-round pick, that might be too steep now that Ward has indicated he might ask out if the team cuts ties with Myles Garrett following his recent trade request.

With Ward’s value moderately diminished by his unwillingness to remain in Cleveland, plus some recent concussion issues and three years remaining on a $100.5 million contract, the Packers should be able to secure Ward for a package including its second-round and sixth-round picks (Nos. 54 and 200 overall).

Denzel Ward Put Voice Behind Potential Desire to Leave Browns

Ward, a four-time Pro Bowler, made his feelings known on radio row in New Orleans during Super Bowl week.

“I’m not going to say I don’t want to be here,” Ward said. “I would hope we wouldn’t trade a guy like Myles Garrett away. That would be hard to see. And I would have to see the idea of, ‘Are we trying to win if we’re trading Hall of Fame players like that?’ We’ve just got to wait to see what happens, but I want to play with Myles though.”

Itt is difficult to argue that Cleveland isn’t diving headlong into a rebuild if it trades Garrett. If that happens, it probably would make sense to deal Ward as well, get off of more money and stockpile picks for a reimagining of the roster around a possible franchise quarterback selected with the No. 2 pick.

Packers Should Have Solid Trade Market for Jaire Alexander

The Packers, meanwhile, could certainly recoup something better than a sixth-rounder by trading Alexander. While his injuries and salary combine to lower his trade value, Alexander is still a top CB in the game when healthy and will be just 29 next year.

The Vikings, who also need secondary help, have a third-round pick and two fifth-rounders around which the two sides could begin conversations.

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders in need of secondary help, and a player like Alexander who could put them over the top might garner a better asset than what Minnesota can muster.

The point being that the Packers could upgrade with Ward and meaningfully cut into the overall cost by trading Alexander to a 2024-25 playoff team in specific need of his services.