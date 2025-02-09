Hi, Subscriber

Our Trade Bid Nets Packers $100 Million CB to Replace Jaire Alexander

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Jaire Alexander Injury Update Packers Injury News Jaire Alexander Surgery
Getty
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The Green Bay Packers have a handful of issues in the secondary, though the biggest has been the unavailability of star cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro selection, but he has appeared in just seven games in each of the past two seasons. That’s not exactly the type of return the Packers hoped for when they inked the cornerback to a four-year, $84 million contract extension back in 2022.

CBS Sports on January 23 dubbed a “divorce” between Alexander and the Packers “inevitable.” Green Bay could accomplish that goal either by trade or by cutting the cornerback, saving themselves north of $6 million against the salary cap in the process.

However, we aren’t concerned precisely with how the Packers move on from Alexander or what they might be able to get in return. Instead, we’re here to examine a second trade Green Bay should make to replace Alexander on what has the potential to be a Super Bowl-caliber defense in 2025.

The best possible answer in this regard is cornerback Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns.

Ben Solak of ESPN floated the idea that the Browns might flip Ward, noting the Packers and rival Minnesota Vikings as top suitors. While Solak’s suggestion mentioned a first-round pick, that might be too steep now that Ward has indicated he might ask out if the team cuts ties with Myles Garrett following his recent trade request.

With Ward’s value moderately diminished by his unwillingness to remain in Cleveland, plus some recent concussion issues and three years remaining on a $100.5 million contract, the Packers should be able to secure Ward for a package including its second-round and sixth-round picks (Nos. 54 and 200 overall).

Denzel Ward Put Voice Behind Potential Desire to Leave Browns

Denzel Ward NFL Trade Rumors Packers Rumors Packers Trades

GettyCleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward, a four-time Pro Bowler, made his feelings known on radio row in New Orleans during Super Bowl week.

“I’m not going to say I don’t want to be here,” Ward said. “I would hope we wouldn’t trade a guy like Myles Garrett away. That would be hard to see. And I would have to see the idea of, ‘Are we trying to win if we’re trading Hall of Fame players like that?’ We’ve just got to wait to see what happens, but I want to play with Myles though.”

Itt is difficult to argue that Cleveland isn’t diving headlong into a rebuild if it trades Garrett. If that happens, it probably would make sense to deal Ward as well, get off of more money and stockpile picks for a reimagining of the roster around a possible franchise quarterback selected with the No. 2 pick.

Packers Should Have Solid Trade Market for Jaire Alexander

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

GettyBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (left) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (right) embrace following an NFL game. 

The Packers, meanwhile, could certainly recoup something better than a sixth-rounder by trading Alexander. While his injuries and salary combine to lower his trade value, Alexander is still a top CB in the game when healthy and will be just 29 next year.

The Vikings, who also need secondary help, have a third-round pick and two fifth-rounders around which the two sides could begin conversations.

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders in need of secondary help, and a player like Alexander who could put them over the top might garner a better asset than what Minnesota can muster.

The point being that the Packers could upgrade with Ward and meaningfully cut into the overall cost by trading Alexander to a 2024-25 playoff team in specific need of his services.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Our Trade Bid Nets Packers $100 Million CB to Replace Jaire Alexander

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x