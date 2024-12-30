Myles Garrett Sends Message on Future After Latest Browns Loss

The Cleveland Browns added another tally to the loss column on Sunday, falling 20-3 to the Miami Dolphins despite a strong performance from Myles Garrett.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year made a significant impact, notching a pair of sacks that pushed him into a tie for the NFL lead. But the Browns’ dismal offense could not find the end zone and string together any consistent production.

Garrett has made his stance clear — he wants the Browns to show him a plan to turn the Browns into a contender, or he’ll want out. However, he didn’t consider the idea that Sunday’s home finale could be his last time in a Browns uniform at Huntington Bank Field.

“I don’t think about that kind of stuff,” Garrett said.

With the loss, the Browns dropped to 3-13 and improved their draft position. Cleveland is currently in the No. 3 overall slot, behind only the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. But Garrett’s focus is firmly on winning.

“I want to get back to winning whether it’s the last one or whatever’s in store for next season,” Garrett said.

Myles Garrett Spoke With Browns Over Public Callout

Garrett didn’t mince words a few weeks ago when talking about his future with the Browns.

“Well, for me, I mean, first of all, I want to win and I want the Browns to be able to put me and us in position to win. And I’m not trying to rebuild. I’m trying to win right now. I want that to be apparent when the season’s over and we have those discussions,” Garrett said on Dec. 20. “I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something I can see in the near future. Cause that’s all we want to do. I want to stay loyal to a team that shows loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me. But we have to do, at the end of the day, what’s best for us.”

Garrett said he’s had some preliminary conversations with people in the front office, but they were mostly a check-in to see where he’s at. He also shared that he’s had some conversations with NBA superstar LeBron James about being more vocal.

“I mean, LeBron for sure. He’s seen everything on the sports side of it, and his advice has been very valuable,” Garrett said. “Him, his team, just being able to be around him and learn from him. That’s been very useful these last couple of years and there have been more along the way. But definitely using my platform, using my voice to my benefit and my team’s benefit.”

Myles Garrett Made History Against Dolphins

Garrett has now recorded 14 sacks this season. He’s the first player in NFL history to record 14 or more sacks in four straight seasons. Garrett has 102 career sacks in 115 games.

Garrett said ahead of the matchup that making history would be something he valued.

“I think that’d be pretty damn cool. Stand alone in that regard,” Garrett said. “And again, something that my dad can go back on and be appreciative of. I’m big on making him proud because he’s a big football guy. His drive and love for the game became my own as I was starting out. So, it’s been pretty cool to be able to get that.”

Garrett and the Browns wrap up their season next week on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.