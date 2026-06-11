Ex-Browns Star Myles Garrett Sends Message to Joel Bitonio After Retirement

Myles Garrett is no longer with the Cleveland Browns, but his respect for one of the franchise’s longtime leaders has not changed.

Garrett sent a message to Joel Bitonio after the veteran guard announced his retirement, offering a short but meaningful tribute to his longtime former teammate.

“Congrats on a Hall of Fame career,” Garrett wrote on Instagram. “Blessed to be your teammate and friend.”

The message carried extra weight coming from Garrett, who shared the locker room with Bitonio for years as two of Cleveland’s most important players. Garrett was the face of the Browns defense while Bitonio was a steady force and leader on the offensive line.

The Browns traded Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster this offseason. They got back Pro Bowl pass-rusher Jared Verse and a package of picks, including a first-rounder next season.

Joel Bitonio Walks Away as Browns Great

Unlike Garrett — who set records, won awards, and had a highlight reel of big plays — Bitonio was rarely the flashiest player on the roster. But he became one of the Browns’ most respected. He built his reputation on toughness, consistency and durability.

Bitonio arrived in Cleveland as a second-round pick and quickly became one of the team’s most dependable players. Even when the Browns were buried near the bottom of the standings, Bitonio remained a constant.

Bitonio played through difficult seasons, injuries and constant turnover around him. Despite the ups and downs, Bitonio said he never wanted to play for another franchise.

“Truthfully, as time passed and my career kept going, there was never a point where I could envision myself in a different uniform,” Bitonio wrote in a goodbye letter. “Wearing that orange helmet and being part of this franchise — from getting drafted to signing three contracts — I felt a loyalty to the Browns, and it gave me a sense of pride to represent a fan base who is consistently loyal to us. I started the job here, and once I got to a certain point, I knew I wanted to finish the job in Cleveland.”

Browns Move Forward Without Joel Bitonio

Bitonio’s retirement leaves Cleveland without its longest-tenured leader and one of the most decorated offensive linemen in franchise history. He started 178 games, made seven Pro Bowls and earned five All-Pro selections during his 12 seasons with the Browns.

General manager Andrew Berry made it clear how highly the organization views Bitonio’s place in franchise history.

“Joel Bitonio set the standards for on-field excellence, professionalism and loyalty during his 12-year career with our organization,” Berry said in a statement. “Few have achieved as much as Joel has during his 178 starts. With seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections and being the best interior lineman at his peak, we applaud a career that should be Canton-bound.”

Bitonio’s exit comes as the Browns are already reshaping the offensive line. Cleveland has spent the offseason building a new-look group that will likely feature five new starters up front.