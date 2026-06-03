Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message on Leaving Browns

Myles Garrett is no longer a member of the Cleveland Browns, but his connection to the city is not going away.

The Browns sent the two-time Defensive Player of the Year to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster trade that officially ended Garrett’s nine-year run in Cleveland. The Browns received 25-year-old Pro Bowl defensive end Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick in the deal.

For Garrett, the move gives him a chance to chase the one thing that eluded him in Cleveland: a Super Bowl.

“Since the very beginning, it’s always been about winning,” Garrett said during his introductory press conference in LA. “And it just breaks down to the timing of everything. What does it realistically look like to be a winner now and to have an opportunity to do that immediately, that was an opportunity that was just too difficult to pass up.

“I’ll always have love in my heart for Cleveland, the city, the community, all those players and everything else. But the opportunity to come here, have an immediate and profound impact on this team, it was something I just had to move forward with.”

Myles Garrett Had to Sign Off on Rams Trade

The Browns and Rams agreed to the deal’s framework, but Garrett still had to approve it. Garrett had a no-trade clause in his contract, a rare piece of leverage for an NFL player. That meant Cleveland could not simply send him anywhere. He had to waive that clause before the trade could become official.

The Rams are coming off a trip to the NFC Championship Game, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. That made Los Angeles one of the few landing spots capable of giving Garrett an immediate path to contention.

The Browns made the postseason just twice during Garrett’s tenure. He remained one of the league’s most dominant defensive players throughout that stretch, but Cleveland never built a consistent winner around him. Garrett now joins a Rams team with championship expectations, an MVP quarterback in Matthew Stafford, and a clear window to compete.

“I see a chance to solidify myself here among the very greats,” Garrett said. “I have plenty of great years in front of me and being able to cement that legacy here in L.A., but as an individual winning DPOY and a Super Bowl or more, those things are definitely pressing on my mind and I definitely have a bit of urgency to do it and do it right away.”

Browns Explain Decision to Trade Myles Garrett

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said that the franchise still believes it can compete, even after trading the best defensive player in team history. The Browns had not planned on moving Garrett, but the Rams’ offer and continued interest eventually forced Cleveland to reconsider.

“Our intent was to have him be a one-helmet player for his career — and that was the truth,” Berry said. “And even to this day, when Myles’ career is over, we look forward to welcoming him back into the organization.

“But there are moments, particularly in my job where opportunities come up that quite honestly are unexpected, and they force you to stop and reevaluate and look at it and say, ‘Hey, is this something that could be really beneficial to the team?’”

Berry said any trade involving Garrett had to help the team in both the short and long term, include a young and cost-controlled star at a premium position, and bring back premium draft capital. The Rams met those requirements by including Verse.

“Jared Verse, he’s obviously a huge part of this return for us,” Berry said. “Jared is an outstanding football player, former Defensive Rookie of the Year, two-time original ballot Pro Bowler. He’s a perfect DNA match for our attacking front. He’s really a terror in both phases as a run defender and a pass rusher. And we are really, really excited to add him to our team.”

The Browns are expected to introduce Verse officially on Wednesday.