Browns Get More Bad News, as Relationship With Myles Garrett Worsens

Myles Garrett is not interested in an extension with the Cleveland Browns.
The Cleveland Browns appear headed toward full-scale conflict with Myles Garrett, their star defensive end and best player.

Garrett publicly requested a trade in early February. He doubled-down on that by visiting radio row ahead of the Super Bowl in New Orleans and speaking more in-depth about his desire to play elsewhere, namely with a contender as he approaches his age-30 season.

However, Garrett remains under contract for two more years on a $125 million deal, and Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been adamant that the franchise will not entertain a trade of the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year at this time. In fact, he’s gone so far as to say that even an offer of two first-round picks won’t be enough to alter the team’s position.

Garrett more recently attempted to go over Berry’s head to owner Jimmy Haslam, who refused to meet with the edge rusher.

“Haslam recently declined Myles Garrett’s request to talk to him about his trade request, telling Garrett to talk to GM Andrew Berry instead, a league source told Cleveland.com,” Mary Kay Cabot reported on Friday, March 7.

Later in the day, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the most recent twist in the saga, which includes Garrett potentially holding out — perhaps for an entire season.

“Now Myles Garrett is, from what I’m told, beginning to contemplate the very real idea that if the Browns don’t trade him, he might have to sit out games,” Pelissero said during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday. “He might have to sit out into next season.”

Myles Garrett Turned Down Extension Talks With Browns

Money doesn’t appear to be a solution to the impasse, as Garrett and his representation recently and definitively shut down discussion on a possible extension floated by the franchise.

Reports from around the NFL have indicated there hasn’t been a ton of activity on behalf of other teams to try and trade for Garrett because they don’t yet see him as truly available. In other words, the league is taking Berry and the Browns at their word that he isn’t available.

However, that could change quickly if the regular season comes and Garrett is willing to remain on the sidelines and cost himself money.

Browns’ Financial Situation Means Any Trade Won’t Happen Until After June 1

Another part of the problem for Cleveland is how much trading Garrett will cost in terms of a salary cap hit.

Should a deal happen, it won’t go down until the summer based on the financials. The Browns would take a dead cap hit north of $36 million if they move Garrett before June 1. Doing it after that date means a dead cap hit of less than $15 million, plus $5 million in cap savings rather than $16.5 million in cap losses, per Over The Cap.

That said, Cleveland is pretty clearly in rebuild mode, and most draft analysts expect the team will select a rookie QB with the No. 2 overall pick following a three-win season in 2024.

The type of haul the Browns can get for Garrett, likely at least one first-rounder and then some, is something they have to at least consider — particularly if Garrett actually is willing to sit out regular season games come September.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

