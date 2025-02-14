Browns Star Myles Garrett Pitched as Package Deal Trade With QB

If the Cleveland Browns were to trade Myles Garrett, it could signal a broader effort to offload Deshaun Watson’s contract and reset their quarterback situation.

Garrett has asked for a trade, citing that he wants a chance to win the Super Bowl. He doesn’t feel like he can do that in Cleveland.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent,” Garrett said in a statement on social media. “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

The Browns have been reluctant to grant Garrett’s trade request, but doing so could serve a larger purpose — helping the team escape the burden of Watson’s massive contract. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk pitched that Garrett and Watson could be a package deal.

“‘If you want Myles Garrett, you have to take Deshaun Watson,'” Florio said. “It would amount to an extra $92 million commitment, with the new team getting Garrett and owing Watson the balance of his five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Unlikely to Play Again With Cleveland

It would have to be very unique for this to come to fruition. A team would need the cap space to eat Watson’s contract. He’s not expected to play next season after needing a second surgery on the injured Achilles that ended his season in October.

Watson, 29, is set to count nearly $73 million against the cap for the next two seasons and is no longer a starting-caliber quarterback. He’s unlikely to play another snap in a Browns uniform, despite his massive contract.

A team would also need to be able to extend Garrett. He’s under contract through the 2026 season but is due for an extension that will likely reset the non-quarterback market.

Additionally, Garrett wants to play for a contender and very few would be able to swing such a deal.

“The three-pronged negotiations could include an effort to get the Browns to eat some of the $92 million,” Florio added. “That would impact the draft picks and the Garrett contract. But if step one focuses solely on the Watson contract and the draft picks given to Cleveland, it would be for the finalists to then make their best financial case to Garrett.”

Myles Garrett Willing to do ‘Whatever it Takes’ for Trade From Browns

Garrett is willing to play hardball to get his way. He feels like a championship opportunity is slipping away in Cleveland and wants a chance to compete.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

However, he has very little leverage over the Browns, who have been adamant that he will remain with the franchise. Garrett tallied 14 sacks and 47 tackles last season. Garrett also collected a league-leading 22 tackles for loss.