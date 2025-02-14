Hi, Subscriber

Browns Star Myles Garrett Pitched as Package Deal Trade With QB

  • 35 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson could be a package deal in a trade.
Getty Images
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson could be a package deal in a trade.

If the Cleveland Browns were to trade Myles Garrett, it could signal a broader effort to offload Deshaun Watson’s contract and reset their quarterback situation.

Garrett has asked for a trade, citing that he wants a chance to win the Super Bowl. He doesn’t feel like he can do that in Cleveland.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent,” Garrett said in a statement on social media. “The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

The Browns have been reluctant to grant Garrett’s trade request, but doing so could serve a larger purpose — helping the team escape the burden of Watson’s massive contract. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk pitched that Garrett and Watson could be a package deal.

“‘If you want Myles Garrett, you have to take Deshaun Watson,'” Florio said. “It would amount to an extra $92 million commitment, with the new team getting Garrett and owing Watson the balance of his five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Unlikely to Play Again With Cleveland

It would have to be very unique for this to come to fruition. A team would need the cap space to eat Watson’s contract. He’s not expected to play next season after needing a second surgery on the injured Achilles that ended his season in October.

Watson, 29, is set to count nearly $73 million against the cap for the next two seasons and is no longer a starting-caliber quarterback. He’s unlikely to play another snap in a Browns uniform, despite his massive contract.

A team would also need to be able to extend Garrett. He’s under contract through the 2026 season but is due for an extension that will likely reset the non-quarterback market.

Additionally, Garrett wants to play for a contender and very few would be able to swing such a deal.

“The three-pronged negotiations could include an effort to get the Browns to eat some of the $92 million,” Florio added. “That would impact the draft picks and the Garrett contract. But if step one focuses solely on the Watson contract and the draft picks given to Cleveland, it would be for the finalists to then make their best financial case to Garrett.”

Myles Garrett Willing to do ‘Whatever it Takes’ for Trade From Browns

Garrett is willing to play hardball to get his way. He feels like a championship opportunity is slipping away in Cleveland and wants a chance to compete.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

However, he has very little leverage over the Browns, who have been adamant that he will remain with the franchise. Garrett tallied 14 sacks and 47 tackles last season. Garrett also collected a league-leading 22 tackles for loss.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Nyheim Hines's headshot N. Hines
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Star Myles Garrett Pitched as Package Deal Trade With QB

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x