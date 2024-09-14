Browns DE Myles Garrett Sends Warning to Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is hungry for a turnaround performance after a rough Week 1 and he’ll be honed in Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Garrett and the Browns’ defense had a hard time slowing down the Dallas Cowboys early in their opener and played most of the second half with the game out of reach. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year registered a sack-fumble in the first half but wasn’t much of a factor down the stretch.

Garrett and the Browns’ defense will look to get on track against Lawrence and the Jags on Sunday. But he knows it won’t be easy against the former top pick.

“He brings confidence, and the man’s strong with the ball. He’s confident with his legs and he’s definitely got a lot of different angles or spots he can put the ball across the field,” Garrett said on Friday, September 13. “Hell, he’s tall as hell. He can see the entire field. So, my man is really a prototypical quarterback as far as his size, his arm strength, his accuracy and what he can do when he’s on the football field.”

So, how does Garrett plan to make him uncomfortable?

“Hit him. Multiple times,” Garrett said.

Browns Star Myles Garrett Dealing With Foot Injury

Garrett appeared on the injury report this week and missed practice with a foot injury. When asked if it could slow him down, he gave a vague answer.

“We’ll see,” Garrett said. “I wouldn’t say there’s something to worry about, just something for us to manage and be conscious of, at least for myself,” he sad. “Be conscious of and be just a little cautious.”

Garrett added that it affected him against the Cowboys, although it didn’t happen in the game. He declined to reveal how it happened.

“I could tell you and get yelled at by Kevin (Stefanski), so I’m OK,” Garrett said.

The bar is set high for Garrett coming off his first DPOY. He recorded 14 sacks last season and was the most impactful defender in the league. He has 89.5 career sacks and hasn’t recorded less than double-digits since his rookie year.

Myles Garrett: I Don’t Plan on Going 0-2

The Browns desperately need a change in their momentum after their Week 1 debacle. Their chances of making the postseason and competing in the AFC North will take a big hit if the team falls to 0-2. Garrett doesn’t plan on letting that happen.

“There’s always urgency,” he said. “I won’t say I believe in many percentages or statistics like that. People overcome odds every single day. So I don’t plan on going there and going 0-2. I plan on going there and going 1-0. We all do. So we don’t have to to worry about that if we go in there and do the job we need to.”

Garrett has collected an extended resume of of personal accolades. But his primary focus this season is winning the Super Bowl.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We’ll go in there and we’ll make sure that we get a W.”

The Browns are a three-point road underdog on Sunday.