NFL Ruling Takes Potential Shedeur Sanders Replacement Off Browns’ Radar

The Cleveland Browns will not have to decide how much they were willing to risk on Brendan Sorsby after all.

Sorsby had been one of the most intriguing names connected to the NFL supplemental draft in recent years, especially for quarterback-needy teams like the Browns. But that path is now closed after the NFL decided it will not hold a supplemental draft this year, leaving Sorsby without a route to the pros.

The decision takes Sorsby off the board for Cleveland, at least for now. It also removes a complicated question from an already crowded Browns quarterback situation.

Sorsby was expected to play for Texas Tech this season before his college career was derailed by NCAA eligibility issues tied to gambling violations. He had petitioned for entry into the NFL supplemental draft, but the league rejected that path in a letter that made clear it had serious concerns about the timing and substance of his request.

“The issues presented by your Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented,” the NFL’s letter read, per Adam Schefter.

The league also took issue with Sorsby’s approach after the NCAA decision, saying his petition did not show accountability or explain how he would follow the NFL’s rules governing the integrity of competition.

In the supplemental draft, teams bid a future pick on a player. If a team wins the player, it forfeits that same-round pick in the following year’s draft.

Browns Had Different Public Tones on Brendan Sorsby

The Browns never committed publicly to pursuing Sorsby, but general manager Andrew Berry did not slam the door shut when asked about the possibility earlier this month.

“We’ll do the work on all the prospects,” Berry said, “and then we’ll make the appropriate decision for the organization.”

Head coach Todd Monken’s response was much stronger. Monken made it clear that he liked Cleveland’s current quarterback room and did not sound eager to add Sorsby’s situation to it.

“I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road,” Monken said.

He also called the idea a “slippery slope,” making it clear that his hesitation was not about Sorsby’s physical ability.

The Browns already have enough to sort out at quarterback without adding another layer. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are expected to continue battling for the starting job when training camp opens. Dillon Gabriel remains in the room, and rookie Taylen Green gives Cleveland another developmental option.

Monken has not named a starter and does not appear close to doing so. The Browns wrapped minicamp without a final answer, and Monken said the team will continue rotating quarterbacks when camp begins.

Brendan Sorsby Could Still Be a 2027 Draft Option

Sorsby’s camp does not appear ready to accept the NFL’s decision quietly. Attorney Jeffrey Kessler told ESPN that the league’s decision violates the collective bargaining agreement and the law.

“We will pursue this immediately with the NFLPA,” Kessler said.

That could keep the story alive, but barring a successful challenge, Sorsby’s NFL path appears pushed to the 2027 draft. That makes him a prospect to monitor rather than a player who can change Cleveland’s quarterback room this summer.

Cleveland still has to find out what it has in Watson and Sanders. Watson is trying to re-establish himself after injuries and inconsistency defined the first several years of his Browns tenure. Sanders is trying to prove he can be more than a developmental option and push his way into the franchise’s future plans.

If Watson cannot stay healthy or recapture his old form, and if Sanders does not seize the job, Cleveland could still be searching for a quarterback next offseason.