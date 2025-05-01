NFL Announces Fines for Shedeur Sanders Incident

The prank phone call made to Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft is going to cost the Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich a substantial sum.

Jax Ulbrich, the son of Jeff Ulbrich, made the call to Sanders during the draft as the Colorado quarterback suffered an unprecedented slide to the fifth round. Ulbrich impersonated New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

“It’s been a long wait, man,” Jax Ulbrich said, impersonating Loomis. “We’re going to take you with our next pick, man, but you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that.”

Sanders eventually found a home with the Browns in the fifth round.

NFL Announces Falcons Fine for Prank Call

The NFL announced on Wednesday that it would be fining the Falcons $250,000 and Ulbrich $100,000 for “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL draft.” Ulbrich makes $1.6 million per season as the defensive coordinator for the Falcons, so it’s a substantial sum.

“My actions of not protecting confidential data were inexcusable,” Ulbrich said at a news conference at the Falcons’ facility on Wednesday. “My son’s actions were absolutely inexcusable, and for that we are both deeply sorry.

It’s something that I brought upon myself and my son brought upon himself, so it’s one of those things where we got to take this on the chin and we absolutely are doing that and taking full responsibility and I’m hopeful we’ll grow and be better because of it,” Ulbrich said.

Jax Ulbrich previously apologized in an Instagram post after it was revealed he was behind the prank call.

“I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish,” Jax Ulbrich said in the post. “I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Shedeur Sanders Not Phased by Prank Call Negativity

Sanders didn’t appear too phased by the prank call when he addressed it following the draft.

“It didn’t really have an impact on me,” Sanders said, “because it was just like, I mean, OK, like I don’t feed into negativity, or I don’t feed into that stuff. You’ve seen on Deion [Sanders] Jr.’s YouTube video my reaction to it — it is what it is. I think, of course, it is childish. Of course, I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there.”

Several other reports of prank calls during the draft have surfaced. Browns No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham said his phone number was leaked, and he received nonstop calls throughout draft night, per cleveland.com

The league has confirmed it is investigating all reported incidents but does not believe any are linked to the Sanders call.