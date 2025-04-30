Browns Had Firm Message for Shedeur Sanders During Draft

Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft free fall ended with a call from Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry — a moment captured in a newly released video by the team.

Berry dialed up Sanders, who waited until Day 3 to hear his name called. Berry had a firm and inspirational message for the former Colorado quarterback during their call.

“Hey, I know it’s been a long weekend,” Berry told Sanders in a video released by the team. “But we’re going to take you off the board here, alright, brother? Listen, you gotta come in, you gotta work hard, you gotta earn your job and earn your keep. [But] it doesn’t matter where you’re taken; it matters what you do from this point forward, all right?

“You’re talented, we spent a lot of time with you [and] you’re a good kid. Let’s get ready to go to work and prove all the people who passed on you wrong.”

Browns Also Drafted Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel

The Browns did their homework on Sanders well before draft weekend. As Berry noted, the team spent significant time evaluating the former Buffaloes quarterback, sending a large group — including owner Jimmy Haslam — to Colorado’s pro day. They also hosted him for a private workout and dinner, signaling genuine interest.

At one point, Sanders was viewed as a potential candidate for Cleveland’s No. 2 overall pick. The Browns ultimately traded down from that spot, accumulating more picks and addressing the quarterback position by selecting Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel in the third round. Still, when Sanders remained available deep into Day 3, Cleveland couldn’t pass up the value he represented in the fifth round.

“I’ll just say the biggest thing for us, you know, we live by our board. We felt like he was a good, solid prospect at the most important position,” Berry said in his post-draft press conference. “We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft. Really, the acquisition cost was pretty light, and it’s a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot. So, I wouldn’t say it’s any more than that.”

Browns Have QB Battle Brewing

Play

With four healthy quarterbacks on the roster, the Browns are set for a competitive training camp battle. Sanders enters the mix with plenty of hype — and some character questions — but he’s made it clear he’s ready to embrace the opportunity and contribute in whatever role the team needs.

“Get there and handle my business, do what I have to do, whatever role that is,” Sanders said. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity. So that’s all I could ask for. The rest is on me.”

The Browns already had veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the roster. The team didn’t enter the draft aiming to come out with two rookie quarterbacks but will now sort out their depth chart during OTAs, training camp and the preseason.

“We felt like it wasn’t necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but as we talk about, we do believe in best player available, we do believe in positional value, and we didn’t necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round,” Berry said. “Love adding competition to every position room and adding (Sanders) to compete with the guys that are already in there. We felt like that was the appropriate thing to do.”

Sanders and Gabriel will be in Cleveland for rookie minicamp, which is slated to start on May 9.