Nick Chubb Gets More Bad News on Future With Browns

Jerome Ford has agreed to take a pay cut with the Cleveland Browns, a move that will impact free agent running back and franchise icon Nick Chubb returning next season.

Ford agreed to trim his salary from $3.486 million to a guaranteed $1.75 million, per multiple sources. With the pay cut now agreed to, Ford will likely stick around and compete for a role in the backfield.

Ford has spent three seasons with the Browns, seeing significant action over the past two. He’s totaled 1,390 rushing yards and seven touchdowns during his time in Cleveland with a solid, but inconsistent output. With an eye toward upgrading the position, the Browns opted to add fresh talent through the draft.

Ford entered draft weekend as the top name on the depth chart. But that changed quickly when Cleveland selected standout back Quinshon Judkins with the No. 36 overall pick and added Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. Ford will now face stiff competition for snaps, as Judkins is viewed as a potential long-term lead back.

Nick Chubb Unlikely to Return to Browns

With Ford now in the fold at a reduced number, Chubb is unlikely to rejoin the Browns’ backfield, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“Nick Chubb will likely have to find a new home now that fellow running back Jerome Ford has accepted a pay cut. Chubb’s return to the Browns was largely dependent on whether or not Ford accepted the pay cut or was traded,” Cabot said. “Now, that comeback will likely have to take place with another team. The Browns are excited about their two rookie backs, and don’t want to make Chubb the fourth back on the team behind them and Ford.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry didn’t sound optimistic about a potential reunion with Chubb when asked if the team’s recent additions at running back had closed the door.

“I’d say not necessarily, but the complexion of our running back room has changed this weekend,” Berry said.

Nick Chubb Still Working Hard on Return

Chubb’s first trip to free agency has been a slow process. He hasn’t received much interest, primarily due to his recent injury history. Chubb has finished the last two seasons on injured reserve.

In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers, tearing both his MCL and ACL. The severity of the injury led some to question whether he’d ever play again. He underwent two separate surgeries and missed the remainder of the year, with the recovery process bleeding into the following season.

Chubb returned in Week 7 last season, but his comeback was derailed. During Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chubb fractured his foot, ending his season prematurely.

Despite the injuries, Chubb remains a workout warrior and is determined to prove to any team considering him that he’s fully recovered and ready to make an impact.

He recently shared a workout video showing off his explosiveness, effortlessly clearing high hurdles and powercleaning. His foot and knee appeared strong, and Chubb looked every bit the powerhouse he’s been throughout his career.