Ex-Browns RB Nick Chubb Gets Bad News on Future Ahead of OTAs

Nick Chubb remains unsigned, and a return to the Cleveland Browns is looking increasingly unlikely.

Chubb hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason, but his market has been quiet. The veteran running back is coming off two injury-shortened seasons, including a devastating knee injury in 2023 that kept him sidelined for over a year.

Despite strong support from fans calling for his return, the Browns appear to have moved on and currently have no plans to re-sign the franchise’s fourth all-time leading rusher, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“As far as Nick Chubb is concerned, the Browns have no plans to sign him anytime soon, but the door is open a crack in the event the Browns have an injury at the position, or decide to bring him is as their fourth running back, which they really don’t want to do,” Cabot said. “Hopefully someone will offer him the good job he deserves, even if he has to wait for an injury to a starter or backup.”

When healthy, Chubb has been one of the most dominant and consistent running backs in the NFL. A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb has averaged over 5.0 yards per carry for his career and topped 1,000 rushing yards in four straight seasons from 2019 to 2022.

However, due to injury, Chubb has played just 10 games over the last two seasons, collecting 503 yards and three touchdowns over that span.

OTAs around the league rev up at the end of the month, but Chubb might have to wait a bit longer before knowing his next destination.

Browns Rebuilt Running Back Room Through Draft

Part of the reason the Browns have no interest in bringing Chubb back is that Cleveland’s running back room is loaded. The Browns selected Quinshon Judkins in the second round with pick No. 36. Cleveland also added Dylan Sampson out of Tennessee, who led the SEC in rushing (1,491 yards), carries (258) and touchdowns (22) last season.

The addition of the two rookies, coupled with Jerome Ford taking a pay cut to remain in Cleveland, makes it unlikely that Chubb will be returning. And there’s a chance Chubb would not want to return under the current circumstances. He’d likely be buried on the depth chart, and it’d be hard for him to get his career back on track.

Teams haven’t exactly been knocking down his door. But he could find a situation similar to what his former running-mate Kareem Hunt did a year ago with the Kansas City Chiefs. It took time, but Hunt ended up being a significant contributor in Kansas City.

New Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Respects Nick Chubb

Play

Judkins looks to be the future bell-cow back for the Browns’ backfield. He was a big producer during his college career, first at Ole Miss and then at Ohio State. He rushed for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns over three college seasons.

Judkins was asked about Chubb during the first day of rookie minicamp and expressed respect. However, he also made it clear that he is ready to start his own “legacy” in Cleveland.

“Nick Chubb is a great running back who has done a lot of great things here. I’m excited to come in and do what I can, with me and Dylan (Sampson) both contributing to the team,” Judkins said. “I want to start my own legacy and I think the coaches have put me in a great position to do that.”

It’ll be a new look offense for the Browns and fans will have to adjust to not seeing No. 24 in the backfield.