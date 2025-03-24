Browns Get Massive Nick Chubb Free Agency Update

The Cleveland Browns found a way to keep Myles Garrett in town, a move that made plenty of the fanbase excited.

Garrett is one of the best players in Browns’ history, and despite the hefty price tag that came with that, having him on the team is better than not. That’s for more than one reason, too, as Garrett is a proven veteran who many in the locker room love.

While it’s possible they could move on from him in the future if a trade becomes available that they love, right now, he’s in Cleveland.

Now, the Browns should be looking to bring back his friend.

That’s none other than Nick Chubb, one of the best running backs in the NFL when he’s at the top of his game.

Unfortunately, Chubb has dealt with injuries throughout his career and might not be the same player he once was. After injuring his foot last season, Chubb has now season-ending injuries in multiple campaigns, which isn’t ideal for him or the Browns.

However, according to a recent report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, there’s a possibility that Cleveland could bring him back.

“The plan with Nick Chubb was always to let him hit the free agent market and see what kind of opportunities he could generate. If he doesn’t find anything, the door will be open to him returning to the Browns as long as they have a role for him,” Cabot wrote.

“With Chubb not necessarily suited to a third-down back niche, the Browns would have to make sure they have enough carries for him on first and second down and in short-yardage situations.”

Why Could Chubb Return?

For Chubb to come back, he has to make a career decision for himself. The Cleveland Browns could use another running back, but he likely won’t be RB1, depending on what the Browns do in the draft.

Cleveland also has to decide on its front, as he might not be the perfect running back to bring back.

Despite that, there’s reason to believe both sides could be interested in a reunion. Chubb has spent his entire career with the Browns and would be welcomed back with open arms if he decides to return.

With his free agency not going as planned so far, a reunion makes sense.

“Chubb didn’t find a new home in the first wave of free agency, and the Browns will be open to re-signing him in the second wave if they determine they’ll have a role for him,” Cabot wrote. “They’ll also likely draft a running back in this rich class to pair with Jerome Ford, or acquire one in a trade or free agency.”

What Should the Browns Do?

There are a few questions about Chubb and the Cleveland Browns to consider. Most importantly, the Browns must ensure they get a healthy player.

If he won’t be on the field, there isn’t much of a reason to sign him, even if it’s for a short-term and cheap deal.

The days of the Browns doing what’s right for the organization on paper should be over. This team needs to be doing everything possible to win, and Chubb might not be that player anymore.

There’s also a chance that he could land a better offer from a different team, all of which are unknown at the moment, further complicating this matter.

“The Browns don’t want to see Nick Chubb playing elsewhere, but the team has to think about the future at running back with Jerome Ford entering the final year of his rookie contract and Chubb eligible for free agency ahead of his age-29 season. If Chubb has other suitors, would he accept less money to remain in Cleveland? Do the Browns believe he can get healthy enough to return to something close to his top form?

“We don’t know those answers,” Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote.