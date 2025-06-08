Ex-Browns Star Nick Chubb Makes Final Call on Future

Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is scheduled to visit the Houston Texans on Monday and is expected to sign with the team.

Rumors around Chubb’s future ramped up over the weekend, with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicating the Texans were very interested in the four-time Pro Bowler.

“I was told that he’s hoping to sign here soon, and maybe he gets something done before a minicamp gets into a team,” Fowler said. “The return to Cleveland’s not totally off the table, from what I’m told, but probably unlikely because of their draft plans, they drafted multiple running backs. I’m told Houston could be one to watch here. They’ve been looking at that running back market, maybe adding somebody with Joe Mixon.”

What I know on Nick Chubb free agency, some of which reported on @SportsCenter this AM: –#Texans considered leader among several teams

–#Saints and #Browns also have been involved to some degree (CLE unlikely)

-Chubb plans to sign as soon as Monday.

-Going to a contender… — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 8, 2025

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Chubb would visit the Texans on Monday, with the only hurdle being a physical.

“Browns free agent RB Nick Chubb, one of the most decorated players available, is expected to sign with the Texans on Monday if all goes well with his physical, sources say,” Rapoport said. “Chubb’s 2024 ended prematurely with an injury, but now he could return for more in Houston.”

Nick Chubb to Combine Forces With Joe Mixon

Chubb will form a two-headed attack in Houston with Mixon. Both started their careers in the AFC North, with Mixon playing seven seasons with the Bengals and Chubb spending seven with the Browns.

Mixon signed with the Texans last season and earned his second career Pro Bowl nod. He rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 309 receiving yards and another score.

Mixon did miss a few games last season and is reportedly dealing with an injury that may force him to miss some time when the team gathers for offseason workouts.

“My understanding is it’s nothing serious with Joe. It may cause him to miss a little bit of time in the spring, but it’s nothing alarming,” “I think he’ll be ready for training camp, maybe even ready sooner than that. But right now, yeah, I don’t think he’ll be doing any practices, and so it’s something, but it’s not anything real big.”

Dameon Pierce and Woody Marks will also be in the running back rotation for the Texans.

Nick Chubb Coming Off Rough Stretch

Chubb has appeared in just 10 games over the past two seasons due to injuries. He suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign, which required two surgeries and sidelined him for over a year.

Chubb returned to the field last season, recording 332 rushing yards on 102 carries before his comeback was cut short again, this time by a broken foot. Despite the setbacks, the 29-year-old appears to be in top shape, as evidenced by his explosive offseason training videos.

While the Browns have shown some interest in bringing Chubb back, a reunion never seemed likely. Cleveland added rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the draft, and Jerome Ford agreed to a pay cut to remain with the team, further crowding the backfield.