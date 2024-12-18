Browns Make Move With Nick Chubb After Season-Ending Injury

The Browns have placed Nick Chubb on injured reserve, ending his season.

Chubb suffered a broken foot during Sunday’s 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was another setback after Chubb had worked extremely hard to return from a devastating knee injury in 2023 that required a pair of surgeries.

“Yeah, it’s real hard to see,” Browns running back Jerome Ford said. “Seeing all the work that he’s put in to be on the field, and then him having to turn around and have another injury like this. It’s sad to see. I know the type of guy Nick is, he’s just back to work.”

Chubb appeared in eight games this season and recorded 332 rushing yards and four total touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving.

With Chubb out, the Browns added Jacob Kibodi to the practice squad. He joins a room that includes Ford, Pierre Strong Jr. and D’Onta Foreman. Kibodi, a rookie, previously spent time on the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

The Browns also waived tight end Cameron Latu from the practice squad.

Nick Chubb Set Tone for Browns

The Browns will hand the reins over to Ford, who is in his third year with the Browns. He took over the lead-back role a year ago after Chubb went down in Week 2. Ford received just eight carries as a rookie but was thrust into a prominent role with Chubb sidelined. He rushed for 813 yards and added 319 receiving yards.

Ford had his best game of the season against the Chiefs, rushing for 84 yards on just seven carries. Most of that came on a 62-yard touchdown scamper in the second half.

The Browns have been eliminated from postseason contentions but Ford wants to finish strong for Chubb.

“Making sure we finish out the season strong, just kind of taking it how he would and taking it day by day,” Ford said. “Making sure we put the work in throughout the week so that we can get what we want on game day. Playing hard on Sundays and trying to win out.”

Nick Chubb Facing Uncertain Future

Chubb is third on Cleveland’s all-time rushing list, with 6,843 yards and 51 rushing touchdowns. During his recovery this offseason, it became evident that he means more to the franchise than most other players. He’s expressed a desire to finish out his career in Cleveland.

“Obviously, it’s important,” Chubb said recently, before the injury. “I started here, I’d like to finish here.”

Chubb is slated to be a free agent this offseason. To remain in Cleveland, he’ll have to reach a new deal with the Browns, but veteran Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio doesn’t see that as an issue.

“If Nick Chubb wants to be a Brown, he’ll be a Brown next year,” Bitonio said. “That’s all I got for that. I think he’s earned that, and they’ll figure something out.”

The Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals this week. Cleveland is a touchdown underdog for the AFC North showdown, per ESPN BET. In October, the Bengals won the first matchup against the Browns 21-14.