Browns’ Nick Chubb Gets Bad News on NFL Future

It’s surprising that Nick Chubb still hasn’t found a team. After impressing for the Cleveland Browns over the past few years, Chubb, who has dealt with multiple injuries, has been impacted by them.

According to a recent report, one of the teams that was interested in him, the Dallas Cowboys, actually weren’t.

It was reported by Jane Slater of NFL.com that the Cowboys aren’t looking for anybody else, and if they are, it isn’t expected to be Chubb.

“For those Cowboys fans seeking more….I checked on anything additional in the works for instance ‘are guys like Nick Chubb or Stephon Gilmore still in play?’” Slater posted on X/formerly Twitter. “The response ‘they were never in play’. Adding Breece Hall. Also ‘never in play.’”

Is Chubb Still an NFL Starter?

While the injuries are concerning for Chubb, it’s tough to ignore what he did for the Cleveland Browns when he was on the field. Not only was Chubb an excellent player, but he was also loved by the Browns’ fan base.

He rewarded them with four Pro Bowl selections, an All Pro selection in the 2022 season, and had more than 1,000 yards in nearly every season he was healthy.

The lone year he didn’t have over 1,000 yards and was healthy was his rookie season, when he posted 996 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season came in 2022, when he played in all 17 games and finished with 12 touchdowns and 1,525 yards.

If a team around the league could look to bring him in, which likely won’t be the Cleveland Browns due to the decisions they made during the NFL draft, the Chicago Bears could be one.

A Potential Fit

The Bears, who have built a better roster during the offseason, are in a position to get creative. With D’Andre Swift as their starting running back, the Bears could view their situation as one that needs to improve, and take a chance on somebody like the veteran Georgia native.

Searching for potential landing spots, Roto Ballers Joey Pollizze predicted that Chubb would end up with the Bears, adding that it feels like a perfect landing spot for the veteran.

“Although no team has picked him up in free agency yet, it’s only a matter of time until Chubb is signed. He almost certainly won’t be back with the Browns after they selected two running backs (Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson) in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a result, the veteran will likely play for a new team this upcoming season.

“One team that could look to sign him in the next few weeks is the Chicago Bears. The Bears didn’t select a running back until the seventh round of the draft, and they could use a powerful back like Chubb in their offense. He would be the perfect complement to D’Andre Swift in Chicago’s backfield. This almost feels like a perfect landing spot for the seven-year veteran,” he wrote.

With the Bears having a few moving pieces during the offseason, adding a new head coach and making other decisions, there could be some sense in making a deal like this.