Ex-Browns RB Nick Chubb Rejected by Rumored Suitor

Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb remains a free agent and received more bad news from one of his potential suitors.

The Dallas Cowboys were rumored to be interested in adding Chubb to their backfield, which includes Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue. However, Jane Slater of NFL Network poured cold water on the idea that Chubb — or any other big name — was still in the mix for Dallas following the blockbuster trade for George Pickens.

“For those Cowboys fans seeking more….I checked on anything additional in the works, for instance, ‘Are guys like Nick Chubb or Stephon Gilmore still in play?’ The response, ‘They were never in play,'” Slater said.

For those Cowboys fans seeking more….I checked on anything additional in the works for instance “are guys like Nick Chubb or Stephon Gilmore still in play?” The response “they were never in play” pic.twitter.com/quGVX07JXU — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 7, 2025

Chubb fits the mold of a player Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has historically gravitated toward — a former star with something to prove. The four-time Pro Bowler is a classic buy-low candidate, coming off consecutive seasons cut short by injuries, including a devastating knee injury in 2023. But it wasn’t long ago that Chubb was among the NFL’s elite running backs, topping 1,000 rushing yards in four straight seasons

Nick Chubb Reunion With Browns Still an Option: Report

Chubb is still working his way back to full strength and hoping for another shot to prove he can be a productive NFL back. While a return to Cleveland hasn’t been ruled out, the Browns used two of their draft picks on running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

Additionally, Jerome Ford, Chubb’s former backup, agreed to a pay cut to remain on the roster, further complicating a potential reunion. But the Browns are still trying to find a way to bring Chubb back, per Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan.

“The Browns want to bring Nick Chubb back. They are trying hard to bring Nick back. I know this,” Carman said. “The Bears are very serious about bringing him in and are trying to make this push.”

After the draft, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said that bringing back Chubb was not completely out of the question. However, he did acknowledge that the “complexion” of the running back room has changed.

Quinshon Judkins Potential Lead Back for Browns

Play

The Browns took Judkins in the second round, signaling that they see him being a significant contributor as a rookie.

Judkins made an immediate impact at Ole Miss, where he spent the first two seasons of his college career. Over that span, he racked up 545 carries for 2,725 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns, while also contributing 37 catches for 281 yards and three scores through the air. He led the SEC with 274 carries, 1,567 rushing yards, and 16 rushing touchdowns as a freshman.

Judkins transferred to Ohio State last season and continued to put up big numbers. He logged 194 carries for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, along with 22 receptions for 161 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

“Who I am as a player — the physicality, the vision, the elusiveness, the ability to be used outside the tackles and be in the slot and also be in one-on-one situation with linebackers — that’s why I feel like that’s who I am as a player,” Judkins said. “That’s why I feel like I fit so great in this offense.”

Judkins and the rest of the Browns’ draft picks are in Cleveland preparing for rookie minicamp, which officially kicks off on Friday.