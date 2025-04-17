Nick Chubb Gets Grim Update on Future With Browns

Nick Chubb remains a free agent and may have to settle for a new reality if he hopes to return to the Cleveland Browns.

Chubb is testing free agency for the first time in his career. His recent injuries and subpar season have made his situation challenging for the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler.

In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Chubb sustained a devastating left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers, damaging both his MCL and ACL. Some questioned if he’d ever return to the field.

The injury required two surgeries and sidelined him for the remainder of the year, with the effects carrying over into the following season.

After a grueling rehab process, Chubb made his return in Week 7 last season and immediately made his presence felt, scoring a touchdown in his first game back. But his comeback was short-lived. In Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, he suffered a broken foot, abruptly ending his season once again. Chubb wrapped up last season with 332 rushing yards on 102 carries and three touchdowns, averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per attempt.

Potential Browns Reunion Comes With Adjustments for Nick Chubb

Browns insider Tony Grossi doesn’t think a reunion with Chubb is out of the question. However, Grossi said his role and paycheck will be different if he decides to return.

“The Browns want to get fresher and more explosive at the lead running back position. That doesn’t mean they wouldn’t bring back Chubb, but it means he would have to accept a lesser role with a commensurate salary,” Grossi wrote. “I’m hopeful Chubb will come back, but if he gets another offer I don’t think he will.”

The problem for Chubb is that teams haven’t exactly been lining up for his services in free agency. But he’s made it clear he’s open to returning to Cleveland, where he’s spent his entire career.

“Of course,” Chubb said of returning in February, per the Akron Beacon Journal. “This is where I was drafted. This is where I’ve played the last seven years. … I’m not sure how it’ll work. This is the first time I’ve been a free agent. But I’d like to get it done sooner than later.”

Unfortunately for Chubb, the waiting game might last a bit longer. Teams — including the Browns — may look to see what they can do in the draft before adding a veteran back.

Nick Chubb Working Hard Amid Uncertainty

Chubb is a workout warrior, which lessens some of the worries about his health moving forward. He recently posted photos on social media showing his work in the gym, including squatting nearly 600 pounds. Chubb also seemingly addressed some doubts about his future in the caption.

“They’ve already wrote my ending when I’m just getting started,” Chubb wrote.

When healthy and at 100 percent, Chubb is a consistent force. He’s rushed for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns over his career, which included four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

The Browns are reshaping their offense under new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. If Chubb is not around, Cleveland will depend on Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. The team could also add a rookie during the NFL Draft later this month.