Nick Chubb Speaks Out as Browns Rumors Swirl

Nick Chubb took to social media with a firm message on his future as rumors swirl about a potential reunion with the Cleveland Browns.

Chubb remains on the free agent market as he searches for his next team — though most Browns fans are hoping he stays put in Cleveland. Chubb has spent his entire career with the Browns, earning four Pro Bowl selections and, at one point, cementing his place as one of the league’s premier running backs.

But his future is clouded by a string of injuries that have raised questions about his long-term durability. In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Chubb suffered a brutal left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers, tearing his MCL and damaging his ACL. The injury sidelined him for the rest of the year, required two surgeries and lingered into the following season.

After grueling rehab, Chubb returned in Week 7 last season and wasted no time making an impact, scoring a touchdown in his first game back. Unfortunately, his comeback was cut short again. In Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chubb broke his foot, ending his season prematurely.

Nick Chubb Delivers Bold Message on Future

Recent injuries have led to questions about Chubb’s viability as a lead back moving forward. But he still carries supreme confidence in his abilities and work ethic. He voiced his feelings on social media in a rare post.

“They’ve already wrote my ending when I’m just getting started,” Chubb wrote.

The post featured several shots of Chubb in the gym, including what has become his signature workout — squatting massive weight with ease.

Chubb wrapped up last season with 332 rushing yards on 102 carries and three touchdowns, averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per attempt. It was a far cry from his Pro Bowl standard, but with another offseason to strengthen his knee, Chubb should feel more confident heading into next year. Now, he just needs a team willing to bet on his bounce-back potential.

Waiting Game With Nick Chubb is OK for Browns

Chubb is playing the waiting game in free agency, which isn’t bad for the Browns. Insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com explained why it could lead to a reunion.

“To my knowledge, Chubb hasn’t taken any visits and I’m not sure if he’s talked to any teams. The longer it goes without Chubb finding another team, the more likely it is that he’ll end up back with the Browns,” Cabot said recently. “I think they wanted to give him the chance to see what he could get on the open market before accepting what will likely be a modest offer from the Browns. And if a team was willing to give him a featured role, it would likely be tempting.

“But since no one has made him an offer yet — sometimes that happens after back gets hurt — the Browns will probably strongly consider signing him in the near future. They’ll probably also draft a back, but that won’t preclude them from bringing Chubb back home.”

Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. are currently the top two running backs on the Browns’ roster. Cleveland could also decide to draft a running back later this month.