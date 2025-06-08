Ex-Browns Star Nick Chubb Nearing Deal With AFC Contender

Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb could soon find a new home, with the Houston Texans emerging as a strong suitor for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Chubb has been waiting out free agency without much reported interest. But the former Browns star is looking to sign with a team soon, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, who circled the Texans as an interested team.

“I was told that he’s hoping to sign here soon, and maybe he gets something done before a minicamp gets into a team,” Fowler said. “The return to Cleveland’s not totally off the table, from what I’m told, but probably unlikely because of their draft plans, they drafted multiple running backs. I’m told Houston could be one to watch here. They’ve been looking at that running back market, maybe adding somebody with Joe Mixon.”

As mentioned, the Texans do have Mixon, who had 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. But adding a veteran weapon like Chubb would give Houston a dynamic two-back attack.

Chubb has played in just 10 games over the past two seasons due to injuries. He sustained a significant knee injury in 2023 that limited him to just two games. It required two surgeries and Chubb missed more than a year recovering. Chubb’s 2024 season ended early due to a broken foot.

Chubb played in eight games last season, collecting 332 yards on 102 carries. The 3.3 yards per carry average was the worst of his career but he showed glimpses of his old self before being sidelined with the foot injury.

Browns Reunion With Nick Chubb ‘Unlikely’

Browns fans have clamored for Chubb to return. However, Cleveland’s backfield is jam-packed after adding rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. Jerome Ford, Chubb’s former backup, also took a pay cut and will have a role.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out. But I would say that it’s probably increasingly unlikely,” Berry said recently during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan in May. “We do have two young guys that we like. We think Jerome (Ford) plays a role. It’s basically kind of maybe seeing how the roles shake out in the running back room.”

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com recently weighed in on Chubb’s status, noting that even if he were to return, he likely wouldn’t see a significant workload.

“I think the Browns are so committed to their rookies, Judkins and Sampson, that they’re willing to let Chubb, a free agent, find another job, even if he has to wait until a back gets injured to find the right opportunity,” Cabot said. “Jerome Ford has also been getting plenty of reps, and Chubb wouldn’t get much time as the fourth back. He would be a tremendous role model to the rookies, but his best bet is to be on the field playing.”

Browns Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins Eager to Start New Era

With Chubb not in the mix, Judkins is in line to take over the lead back role in Cleveland. The Browns selected Judkins with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round.

Judkins was a standout during his college career, starting at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State, where he helped the Buckeyes win a national championship. Over three seasons in college he racked up 3,785 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns. Judkins is eager to make his mark in Cleveland.

“When I come to be a Cleveland Brown, I’m coming in to change the organization, contribute, do the best I can,” Judkins said. “I know what it takes to win. So I’m going to bring that mentality here to Cleveland and do the same thing.”

The Browns’ mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 10-12.