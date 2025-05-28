Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Sends Bold Message Amid Chubb Speculation

Rumors continue to swirl about Nick Chubb’s future but Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is eager to start building his own legacy with the team.

The Browns selected Judkins with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round. Judkins was a standout during his college career, starting at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State, where he helped the Buckeyes win a national championship. Over three seasons, he racked up 3,785 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns.

Judkins was happy to land with the Browns and is setting some lofty goals for his first season in Cleveland.

“As a whole, we had a great draft class,” Judkins told Sports Illustrated. “I think everyone brought attention because of our talent, and our work ethic. Really everybody who came in with that mentality of being ready to work. I feel like for myself, as a competitor and as a player, that was one of my goals.

“When I come to be a Cleveland Brown, I’m coming in to change the organization , contribute, do the best I can. I know what it takes to win, so I’m going to bring that mentality here to Cleveland and do the same thing.”

Judkins Poised to Take Over as Browns Lead Back

Judkins has the inside route on the starting gig in Cleveland. The Browns are reshaping their offense and Judkins will have an opportunity to be an early contributor.

“With Q (Quinshon Judkins), you know, rugged run style,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “Really a bell cow, versatile runner who can run through you, run by you, run around you. We’re really excited to have him available to us.”

Judkins desire is to be an every-down back. And he feels like his resume shows that he can be that for the Browns.

“Turn on the tape. It shows. I do everything as a player. Complete running back, every-down running back, catch, block, run 80 yards, 90 yards, whatever you want me to do, I’ll do it,” Judkins said. “I’m just excited to do it at the next level.”

Veteran Jerome Ford is staying in Cleveland after agreeing to a pay cut and is expected to remain part of the backfield rotation. The Browns also added depth by selecting Dylan Sampson in the fourth round of the draft.

Nick Chubb’s NFL Future Remains Uncertain

Chubb remains a fan favorite in Cleveland, with many still hoping for a reunion. However, Berry tempered expectations recently, casting doubt on a potential return.