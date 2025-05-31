Nick Chubb Linked to 2 Teams After Browns Close Door on Reunion

Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb remains without a team, but an insider named two teams that may be interested in bringing in the four-time Pro Bowler.

Chubb is navigating free agency for the first time in his NFL career after spending seven seasons with the Browns. Once regarded as one of the league’s most reliable and productive running backs, Chubb now faces uncertainty as injuries have cooled interest from potential suitors.

Chubb missed most of the 2023 season after suffering a significant knee injury in Week 2 that required two surgeries. He returned in October of last season, but his year was cut short due to a broken foot. Over the past two seasons, he has appeared in just 10 games, totaling 503 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

While a return to Cleveland appears to be off the table, two NFC teams could consider Chubb, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

"I do not expect him back with the Browns," – @JFowlerESPN on Nick Chubb. Fowler mentions the Bears and Commanders as potential options. pic.twitter.com/RitkftXs0I — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 28, 2025

“I know he expects to play, wants to play. The running back market is tough. A lot of these guys are waiting. I think they’re going to wait probably until training camp at this point. It doesn’t help them to sign in late May or early June,” Fowler said. “I do not expect Chubb back with the Browns barring some sort of surprise or some injury. There are some teams that could be in the market for one. The Commanders or the Bears come to mind just in general terms that could be looking for a back at some point or could use some help.”

Browns Shut Down Nick Chubb Reunion

The Browns’ brass has been asked for an update on the chances of Chubb returning multiple times this offseason. Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, has been very honest about the likelihood of Cleveland’s fan-favorite running back returning.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out, but I would say that it’s probably increasingly unlikely,” Berry said recently during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan. “We do have two young guys that we like. We think Jerome (Ford) plays a role. It’s basically kind of maybe seeing how the roles shake out in the running back room.

Many have clamored for Chubb to return to the Browns. But, as Berry stated, a reunion seems highly unlikely. What could open the door for Chubb is an injury before the start of the year.

“As far as Nick Chubb is concerned, the Browns have no plans to sign him anytime soon, but the door is open a crack in the event the Browns have an injury at the position, or decide to bring him is as their fourth running back, which they really don’t want to do,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot said recently. “Hopefully someone will offer him the good job he deserves, even if he has to wait for an injury to a starter or backup.”

Browns Rookie Quinshon Judkins Making Strong Early Impression

The Browns drafted two running backs to help reshape their offense. The team selected Quinshon Judkins in the second round and added Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

Judkins is positioned to take on a significant role in the offense as a rookie. And he’s set high expectations for himself.

“When I come to be a Cleveland Brown, I’m coming in to change the organization, contribute, do the best I can,” Judkins told Sports Illustrated. “I know what it takes to win, so I’m going to bring that mentality here to Cleveland and do the same thing.”

Judkins was a significant producer during his college career, first at Ole Miss and then Ohio State. He rushed for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns over three college seasons.