Browns at Risk of Losing Nick Chubb to Division Rival

If the Cleveland Browns aren’t proactive in signing impending free agent running back Nick Chubb, they may end up having to face him twice a season.

Chubb is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career. His contract is up and he’s coming off a down season. Chubb’s year was cut short by a broken foot in Week 15. The 29-year-old running back was already returning from a severe knee injury that required two surgeries and sidelined him for over a year.

Chubb appeared in just eight games. In all, he rushed for 332 yards on 102 carries with three touchdowns last season. Chubb’s 3.3 yards per carry average was, by far, the lowest of his career. His return isn’t a certainty, as it has been in the past.

“It’s always a challenging situation when one of your cornerstone players, their contract is up. That’s probably maybe a little bit the different situation this year relative to relative to last, where there is maybe perhaps a little bit less control on the club side with it,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in January. “Those are all decisions that we do have to work through the next several weeks. We love Nick. He’s going to be a Ring of Honor player for us, and we know that. In terms of the short term, that’s something that quite honestly, we just have to work through over the next several weeks.”

Steelers Interested in Browns Icon Nick Chubb

Chubb is expected to be ready for the start of next season and should generate some interest as a free agent based on his history. Prior to his latest string of injuries, Chubb was one of the top running backs in the NFL.

Steelers reporter Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan said the Steelers are interested in taking a shot on Chubb.

“I’ll throw out a name of someone I know that they’re interested in, and at least talking to,” Hathhorn said. “The medicals would have to play out, and obviously, it would be a decision, but Nick Chubb is someone they would consider. …We’re talking about probably a one-year deal, a prove-it deal, an opportunity to get back on your feet. But there is interest.”

The Steelers will seek a solution to bolster their backfield this offseason. Najee Harris is set to become a free agent.

Mike Tomlin Big Fan of Browns RB Nick Chubb

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has shown love to Chubb over the years, despite being division rivals. He has referred to him as “Mr. Chubb,” which is his unique way of showing respect.

“Mr. Chubb, just got so much respect for his game and his body of work and his capabilities,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said last season. “From an appreciative football standpoint, it’s really good to see him back, but from a guy that competes against him this week, obviously, he has our attention.”

While the Steelers may have some interest in Chubb, he’s expressed a desire to return to Cleveland. But the Browns have a lot to figure out this offseason. The team must find a quarterback and resolve Myles Garrett’s trade demand.