Nick Chubb Sends Message on Future With Browns Amid Speculation

Browns running back Nick Chubb wants to remain in Cleveland.

Nick Chubb has made it clear he has no interest in playing for any franchise other than the Cleveland Browns.

Chubb’s future has been a hot topic of discussion lately, as the four-time Pro Bowler hasn’t quite looked like his usual dominant self following major knee surgery after his 2023 injury. He’s notched 291 yards on 93 carries with three touchdowns since returning in Week 7. Chubb’s 3.1 yards per carry average is well below his career mark of 5.1.

He’s playing out the final year of his contract, leaving the Browns with a pivotal decision to make about the future of their backfield. At 28 years old, Chubb’s recent dip in production raises questions about whether it signals the beginning of a decline or if he simply needs more time to regain his footing and return to his status as an elite running back.

Both the Browns and Chubb made it clear this offseason that him remaining in Cleveland was important. If Chubb had his way, he’d be able to stick around with the Browns until he wraps up his NFL career.

“Obviously, it’s important,” Chubb said on Wednesday. “I started here, I’d like to finish here.”

Nick Chubb Not Shutting Down Despite Browns’ Record

The Browns are 3-10 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. With really nothing at stake but their draft position, Chubb was asked if he’s considered shutting it down for the season and focusing on his recovery.

“I have a long way to go before I shut anything down,” Chubb said.

The Browns have started to balance the workload more evenly between Chubb and Jerome Ford, with the duo splitting carries almost equally over the past two weeks. Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that the distribution may fluctuate depending on the game plan each week.

“We trust really all those guys in there. And there will be some moments where you lean into Nick for certain schemes and certain moments and there’ll be times when you lean into Jerome,” Stefanski said after a loss to the Denver Broncos. “I think it’s really based on a bunch of different factors.”

The Browns have averaged just 88.5 yards on the ground per game, which ranks No. 29 in the NFL.

Browns Still Rolling With Jameis Winston at QB

The Browns have decided to stick with Jameis Winston for this week, despite only four games remaining in the season. There was some speculation about giving second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson a chance, particularly as Winston’s turnover issues continue to mount.

“We need to play better as an offense to help our team win. We don’t want to give the ball away in any form or fashion. We don’t want to fumble it away. We don’t want to throw interceptions,” Stefanski said. “But we also coach each play because each play is a little bit different than the last. So, like I’ve said to you guys before, not all interceptions are created equal, and all we can do with any play is learn from them. And that’s what Jameis will continue to do.”

Winston has sparked the once-dormant Browns offense, providing some big plays in the passing game. It’s been a step in the right direction but he just needs to cut down on the dangerous throws. If he can do that, the Browns might consider keeping Winston around next year to compete for the starting gig.