Ex-Browns Receiver Issues 3-Word Plea to Nick Chubb Amid Blowout

The Cleveland Browns offense looks out of sorts against the Dallas Cowboys in their opener, leading former receiver Rashard Higgins to plead for Nick Chubb to return.

The Browns offense failed to get anything going in the first half. Cleveland managed just 58 yards and one first down over the first 30 minutes of play. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was especially rough, completing just 7 of 15 passes for 36 yards with an interception. He didn’t connect on a pass that went further than five yards in the air.

“We need ya,” Higgins wrote on X, tagging Chubb.

Chubb is on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He’s still recovering from knee surgery. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries. The latest of those came in November.

When healthy, Chubb is one of the best in the NFL. He has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games — all with the Browns. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry. With the Browns offense sputtering, his steady contributions would have been welcomed.

Chubb will miss at least four games but there’s a chance he’s out longer. In his absence, Jerome Ford, D’Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. are carrying the load with Chubb out.

Browns Blowout Draws ‘Embarrassing’ Reaction

Higgins was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and played six seasons in Cleveland from 2016-21. He became a fan favorite and retired as a member of the Browns this offseason.

Higgins tacked on another message shortly after Cowboys punt returner KaVontae Turpin returned a punt early in the third quarter for a touchdown, making it 27-3.

“This is embarrassing,” Higgins said.

Browns fans — who have lived through an 0-16 campaign in 2017 — agreed.

“I’ve watched some bad Browns football but, wow,” one fan noted in response to Higgins’ comment.

Watson’s poor play also generated some conversation about Baker Mayfield, the team’s former top pick, who was cast off after acquiring Watson in 2022.

“Baker Mayfield becoming better than Deshaun Watson is only something that would happen to the Cleveland Browns,” one fan said.

“The Browns could really use a QB like Baker Mayfield right now,” co-Host of “Check the Mic” Sam Monson said.

Mayfield signed a three-year extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason worth $100 million. He had the Bucs rolling in their opener against the Washington Commanders.

Browns Need Big Year Out of Deshaun Watson

It cannot be overstated that the Browns need a big year out of Watson. Cleveland traded a trio of first-round picks to acquire him in 2022 and gave him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Due to a lengthy suspension and injuries, Watson entered Sunday having played in just 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in those contests. T

“He is in a good spot mentally and physically,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in May on the The Pat McAfee Show. “I think he’s a lot more comfortable within the organization. You know, we have a core group of guys on offense that have now played together for a number of years.

“We do expect to hit the ground running on that side of the ball, and I know he is very excited about returning to the playing field and getting over this injury. We do have high expectations for him and the offense this season.”

It’s clear Watson and the Browns have a long way to go.