Nick Chubb Gets Positive News on Browns Reunion Ahead of Draft

Nick Chubb could be heading back to the Cleveland Browns, although fans may have to wait a bit for it to happen.

Chubb is testing out free agency for the first time in his career and remains without a team. There also hasn’t seem to be much interest in Chubb, although teams around the league — including the Browns — may be waiting to see what happens in the NFL draft later this month.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com believes that Chubb will return to Cleveland, but she noted a few factors that could affect the reunion.

“I do believe they’ll re-sign Nick Chubb after the draft once they see how it all shakes out, providing he hasn’t found a new home by then. I think the door is open for him, but he might also want a chance for a larger role.”

Recent Injury History is Issue for Nick Chubb

When healthy, Chubb has been a consistent workhorse for the Browns. During his last healthy season, Chubb carried the ball 302 times for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry.

The problem is that recent injuries have made teams wary of the four-time Pro Bowler who was once considered one of the best running backs in the league.

In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Chubb sustained a devastating left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers, damaging both his MCL and ACL. Some questioned if he’d ever return to the field.

The injury required two surgeries and sidelined him for the remainder of the year, with the effects carrying over into the following season.

After a grueling rehab process, Chubb made his return in Week 7 last season and immediately made his presence felt, scoring a touchdown in his first game back. But his comeback was short-lived. In Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, he suffered a broken foot, abruptly ending his season once again.

Chubb managed just 332 rushing yards on 102 carries with three touchdowns last season, averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per attempt. However, the veteran back appears determined to bounce back, recently sharing workout highlights on social media as he ramps up his comeback effort.

Cam Skattebo Floated as Option for Browns

With or without Chubb, the Browns have to do some work in the remainder of the offseason to add some explosiveness to their backfield.

Cleveland could turn to the draft to find a new backfield option. Cabot floated Arizona State standout Cam Skattebo as a potential fit if he’s available in the third round.

“The Browns need to bolster their running game in a big way, and shouldn’t be afraid to pull the trigger on an excellent dual-threat running back such as Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo in the third round,” Cabot said.

Skattebo saw his stock skyrocket with a strong senior season with the Sun Devils. He rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He also caught 45 passes for 605 yards. Skattebo racked up nearly 250 total yards (143 rushing, 99 receiving) in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against Texas.