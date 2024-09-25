Browns Projected to Land Nick Chubb’s Replacement Following Tough Start

The Cleveland Browns are off to a shaky 1-2 start, plagued by a range of issues. If they don’t turn things around soon, the team might be forced to consider a reboot — and it could be without Nick Chubb in the mix.

Chubb is entering the final season of his contract with the Browns. He restructured his deal this offseason. While his base salary dropped from $11.75 million, he has the opportunity to earn it back through performance-based incentives. Currently recovering from major knee surgery, Chubb’s earliest potential return to action is Week 5, though the Browns have not confirmed an official timeline for his comeback.

Chubb will be a free agent next offseason, as will D’Onta Foreman, who is helping fill in during his absence. CBS Sports pegged standout Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty as a potential Chubb replacement through the draft if the team decides to go in a different direction.

“I am surprising myself here, and I’m going to go with Ashton Jeanty, the running back from Boise State,” CBS Sports NFL analyst Josh Edwards said. “When I look at Jeanty, he reminds me a little bit of Jahmyr Gibbs coming out of the draft because of his ability to make an impact in the pass game as well.”

Browns Have Other Urgent Draft Needs

According to the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, the Browns are projected to pick at No. 17, which would mark their first first-round selection since 2021.

The Browns have been absent from the first round for the past three years after trading away three first-round picks in 2022 as part of the blockbuster deal to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Edwards notes that the Browns have other issues to worry about at premier positions like quarterback and left tackle, but Jeanty could be worth considering. He’s averaging a ridiculous 10.2 yards per carry at Boise State, racking up 459 yards and 9 touchdowns through three games.

Jeanty rushed for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore. He also added 43 catches for 569 yards and 5 more scores.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Could Look Different After Injury

The Browns’ decision to consider drafting a running back in the first round will largely depend on Chubb’s performance after his return. There are plenty of uncertainties, but if Chubb shows flashes of his former self, the team will likely prioritize keeping him in Cleveland rather than exploring a first-round replacement.

When healthy, Chubb is one of the best running backs in the league. He has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

Chubb has consistently demonstrated superhuman abilities throughout his career, but he’s now facing the challenge of returning from his second major knee surgery. He injured the same knee in college while at Georgia.

The Browns, currently ranked 24th in the league with just 95.7 rushing yards per game, have clearly felt his absence. Jerome Ford and Foreman have shouldered the workload so far this season, but neither has truly found their rhythm.

Ford leads Cleveland’s rushing attack with 145 yards on 29 carries.