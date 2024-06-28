Viral Video of Browns RB Nick Chubb Sparks Speculation

A video making the rounds on social media has sparked optimism that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb might return to the field earlier than expected, as his rehab progress shows significant improvement.

The video — posted by Brad Lester, a private running backs coach — showed Chubb working on his surgically repaired left knee. It has drawn nearly 500,000 views on X.

“In the lab this morning with Nick Chubb,” Lester wrote. “Can’t wait to see him bounce back this season.”

In the lab this morning with Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns) can’t wait to see him bounce back this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O9qzApCrLe — Brad Lester (@BradLester1) June 27, 2024

Another video posted by Lester showed Chubb looking sharp working alongside new Browns running back Aidan Robbins.

Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries. The latest of those came in November. Chubb injured the same knee in college and some feared the injury could be career-threatening.

However, Chubb has been working hard to get back on the field and is determined to look like the Pro Bowl back he once was.

“I’m getting better every day, taking it day by day. Getting better. Right now trying to get stronger,” Chubb said on June 5. “It’s a blessing to play this game and you can’t take it for granted because one play can be all taken away,”. “And I’m just blessed to have so much support around Cleveland, the fans, my friends, family, just to keep me uplifted and keep me going.”

Nick Chubb’s Return Timeline Still Uncertain

The Browns and Chubb have yet to establish a firm timeline for his return to the field. He’s expected to contribute at some point next season, but the Browns aren’t rushing it.

“He’s working like crazy,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I know everybody wants to know, ‘When’s he gonna do this? When’s he gonna do that?’ I know this. He’s working like crazy. And I get to witness it in our building, I get to see him in our meetings. He’s a huge, huge part of our program. He’s a huge part of what we do. Of course, and you don’t replace those types of players or people.”

One thing that has motivated Chubb is the doubt that he can return to an elite level. The four-time Pro Bowler has been using it as motivation.

“I see everything. It’s not the first time someone has counted me out, so I’ve been here before, and I’m not really paying much attention to it,” Chubb said. “But I do see it, and I’m just focusing on getting better.”

Nick Chubb Restructured Contract With Browns

Chubb and the Browns agreed to a restructured contract this offseason. The move chopped down Chubb’s base salary of around $12 million to $2.275 million, converting much of that into incentives. That could be a motivator for Chubb to get on the field sooner rather than later.

Chubb’s contract put him in a precarious situation. The Browns could have cut him but worked out a deal that worked for both sides.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Chubb said. “They could have cut me dry and left me hanging, right? But they did a great job. I want to be here, and they know that. So we came to a great point.”

The Browns open the season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. If Chubb isn’t on the field for that matchup, he’ll hopefully return soon after.