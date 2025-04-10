Browns Land Nick Chubb Replacement in Proposed Trade With Jets

While some are holding out for the Cleveland Browns to bring back fan-favorite running back Nick Chubb, the team could resort to a trade to help fill the void in their backfield.

Chubb’s recent stretch has been anything but smooth heading into his first free agency. In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury against the Steelers — a torn MCL and damage to his ACL — that ended his year and bled into the next.

Following a grueling rehab, Chubb made his return in Week 7 last season and wasted no time making an impact, finding the end zone in his first game back. But just when it seemed like the comeback was gaining momentum, another setback struck. A broken foot in Week 15 against the Chiefs brought his season to an early halt.

Chubb closed out last season with 332 rushing yards on 102 carries — a career-low 3.3 yards per carry. For a back who once rattled off four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, there are questions about his durability moving forward, especially as a feature back.

Browns Reboot Backfield With Breece Hall

The Browns could turn to the draft to find a running back. But a trade could also be part of the equation. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed a trade that would send a 2025 third-round pick (No. 67 overall) and sixth-round pick (No. 216 overall) to the Jets for Breece Hall.

“Trading for Hall would immediately elevate Cleveland’s backfield. His presence would not only give the team a dynamic option who could shoulder a good portion of the rushing load, but he’d also help take the heat off whomever lines up under center for the Browns in 2025,” Kay said. “While giving up an early third-rounder for a one-year Hall rental wouldn’t be ideal, Cleveland still has over $17 million in cap space. It could try to negotiate a long-term extension to coincide with the trade.”

Since being drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2022 draft, Hall has shown flashes of star potential despite early injury setbacks. He burst onto the scene as a rookie, rushing for 463 yards and four touchdowns through seven games before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely. Hall returned in 2023 and played all 17 games, finishing with 994 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns and 591 receiving yards.

Last season, Hall rushed for 876 yards on 209 attempts, adding 483 receiving yards.

Browns Need to Add Weapons

The Browns are rebuilding their offense. Deshaun Watson is likely done as the starting quarterback in Cleveland, with the team going in a new direction.

“We took a big swing-and-miss with Deshaun,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said at the league’s annual meeting. “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.”

Kenny Pickett is currently the only healthy quarterback on the Browns’ roster, but Cleveland’s needs go beyond just finding help under center. Whoever ends up leading the offense will also need more talent around them—especially at running back and wide receiver.

If Chubb isn’t part of the equation moving forward, Jerome Ford is set to take over as the lead back. In three seasons with the Browns, Ford has totaled 1,390 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.