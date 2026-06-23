Browns Reunion With Nick Chubb Gets Blunt Reality Check

Nick Chubb has not closed the door on the Cleveland Browns, but a reunion does not appear to be gaining much traction.

Chubb remains a free agent after spending last season with the Houston Texans. When asked recently about the possibility of returning to Cleveland, Chubb left the door open.

“You never know what can happen,” Chubb said, via Camryn Justice.

The Browns, however, have moved in a much younger direction at running back. Cleveland drafted Quinshon Judkins in the second round last year and Dylan Sampson in the fourth, giving the offense two young backs to build around. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com does not see the Browns circling back to Chubb at this stage.

“I don’t really see them bringing back Nick Chubb,” Cabot said on the Orange and Brown podcast. “This is such a young football team. They just have a different feel, a different vibe. We know that Quinshon Judkins is, of course, their workhorse back.”

Dan Labbe also questioned how clean the fit would be, even with Chubb’s history in Cleveland.

“I don’t know if it would be the right move just based on the fact that I think he’d have to come in and probably still earn a roster spot,” Labbe said. “You couldn’t really guarantee him anything.”

Nick Chubb Could Still Make Sense for Browns in Reduced Role

Chubb remains deeply connected to Cleveland after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the franchise. He ranks third in Browns history with 6,843 rushing yards and also scored 51 rushing touchdowns with the team. His return from a major knee injury in 2024 only added to the respect he already had in the building and among fans.

Chubb’s exit last offseason was a difficult but understandable decision. The Browns were getting younger, Chubb was coming off multiple injury-shortened years and Cleveland invested significant draft capital in Judkins and Sampson.

Chubb signed a one-year deal with the Texans and showed he could still contribute. He rushed 122 times for 506 yards and three touchdowns, adding 13 catches for 67 yards. But his role faded late in the year as Woody Marks took over a larger share of the backfield.

A Browns reunion would not be about Chubb returning as the centerpiece of the offense. It would be about adding a trusted veteran presence behind Judkins and Sampson. Chubb could help set the tone for a young room, give Cleveland another physical early-down option.

“We cannot rule it out,” Cabot said. “But I don’t think it’s front burner as we are here in this break.”

Browns Expect Quinshon Judkins to Lead Backfield

The Browns drafted Judkins to be a foundational piece of the offense, and he looked the part before his rookie season ended early. Judkins rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. He also added 171 receiving yards.

His season ended in Week 16 after he suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula. The injury required surgery but his recovery has gone well.

Judkins returned to the field during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He took part in team drills and showed enough burst for Browns coach Todd Monken to come away encouraged.

“It feels like he’s got his confidence back, his explosion,” Monken said. “We’ll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good.”

The expectation is that Judkins will be a full-go when training camp opens.