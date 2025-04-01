Nick Chubb Gets Timeline for Potential Browns Reunion

Nick Chubb remains a free agent, which is good news for the Cleveland Browns and those who don’t want to see the four-time Pro Bowler in another uniform.

Chubb has faced significant injury setbacks in recent seasons. In Week 2 of the 2023 season, he suffered a severe left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers, tearing his MCL and damaging his ACL, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

After an extensive rehabilitation process, he returned in Week 7 last season, scoring a touchdown in his first game back. However, his comeback was short-lived; in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chubb sustained a broken foot, ending his season prematurely once again.

Chubb finished the 2024 season with 332 rushing yards on 102 carries and three touchdowns, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry — the lowest mark of his career by a wide margin.

Nick Chubb Could Accept ‘Modest’ Offer From Browns

Entering free agency under tough circumstances following back-to-back season-ending injuries, league interest in the four-time Pro Bowler has been muted. That could work in the Browns’ favor, potentially opening the door for a team-friendly reunion.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com thinks a reunion could happen sooner than later.

“To my knowledge, Chubb hasn’t taken any visits and I’m not sure if he’s talked to any teams. The longer it goes without Chubb finding another team, the more likely it is that he’ll end up back with the Browns,” Cabot said. “I think they wanted to give him the chance to see what he could get on the open market before accepting what will likely be a modest offer from the Browns. And if a team was willing to give him a featured role, it would likely be tempting.

“But since no one has made him an offer yet — sometimes that happens after back gets hurt — the Browns will probably strongly considering signing him in the near future. They’ll probably also draft a back, but that won’t preclude them from bringing Chubb back home.”

Nick Chubb is Open to Return to Browns

Chubb has remained mostly quiet on his free agency decision. However, he did express this offseason that he’s open — and somewhat eager — to return to Cleveland.

“Of course,” Chubb said of returning, per the Akron Beacon Journal. “This is where I was drafted. This is where I’ve played the last seven years.”

He added: “I’m not sure how it’ll work. This is the first time I’ve been a free agent. But I’d like to get it done sooner than later.”

Not long ago, Chubb was widely regarded as one of the premier running backs in the NFL. Over the course of his career — all in a Browns uniform — he’s racked up 6,843 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns.

The Browns currently lack a clear-cut replacement for Chubb on the roster. Jerome Ford has emerged as a solid contributor, but he hasn’t proven consistent enough to be a true feature back. Over three seasons in Cleveland, Ford has rushed for 1,390 yards and seven touchdowns. But as Cabot pointed out, the Browns could find a running back in a draft with multiple options.