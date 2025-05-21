Nick Chubb Turns Heads After Latest Blow to Hopes of Browns Reunion

Nick Chubb remains unsigned, but the fan-favorite Cleveland Browns running back looks game-ready and stronger than ever.

A new video has surfaced showing Chubb going through explosive on-field drills, a promising sign that he’s moved past the injuries that derailed his last two seasons. The former Pro Bowler is seen cutting, shuffling, and accelerating uphill with power and precision.

Chubb missed most of the 2023 season after suffering a devastating knee injury and was later sidelined by a broken foot. In total, he’s played just 10 games over the last two years, logging 503 yards and three touchdowns.

Still, when healthy, few backs have been more dominant. A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb has averaged over 5.0 yards per carry throughout his career and rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons from 2019 to 2022.

Now healthy and grinding through intense workouts, Chubb could be one phone call away from reigniting his career.

Nick Chubb’s Future Not With Browns

Chubb is determined to prove he can still be a valuable asset for an NFL team. But despite the encouraging workout footage and updates, a reunion with the Cleveland Browns appears unlikely.

“The Browns have no plans to re-sign Chubb anytime soon,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported recently. “The door is open a crack if there’s an injury or if they decide to carry a fourth running back — which they really don’t want to do. Hopefully someone will offer him the opportunity he deserves, even if it takes an injury to a starter or backup.”

One major factor working against Chubb’s return is the Browns’ crowded backfield. Cleveland invested heavily in the position this offseason, selecting Quinshon Judkins with the No. 36 overall pick and adding SEC rushing leader Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. Sampson racked up 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns last season at Tennessee.

Chubb’s former backup, Jerome Ford, also took a pay cut to remain with the team, further solidifying the depth chart. Bringing back Chubb would not only complicate the rotation but could leave the former Pro Bowler buried on the bench — a situation that might not interest him as he looks to revive his career.

Quinshon Judkins Wants to Start ‘Own Legacy’ With Browns

With Chubb out of the picture, Judkins is in line to become the next bell cow back for the Browns.

Judkins was a big producer during his college career, first at Ole Miss and then at Ohio State. He rushed for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns over three college seasons. He also ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Judkins respects what Chubb has done with the Browns, but is also looking forward to making his own mark.

“Nick Chubb is a great running back who has done a lot of great things here. I’m excited to come in and do what I can, with me and Dylan (Sampson) both contributing to the team,” Judkins said. “I want to start my own legacy and I think the coaches have put me in a great position to do that.”

Judkins and the Browns will get more into the flow of things during OTAs at the end of the month.